Turner Contemporary head to join The Box in Plymouth

Turner Contemporary director Victoria Pomery is leaving the Margate gallery to become chief executive officer at The Box museum, gallery and archive in Plymouth, Devon.

Pomery will leave Turner Contemporary in the autumn after 19 years in post. The Kent gallery opened on Margate's seafront 10 years ago and has since attracted 3.6 million visitors.

The Box opened last year following a £47m project to redevelop three historic city centre buildings. The centre features 13 galleries and exhibition spaces as well as an education and learning hub.

“I have been so lucky to work with so many incredible artists, organisations and individuals over the years,” Pomery said. “Having seen first-hand the impact that art can make on people and places I am looking forward to taking the work at The Box forward at a critical and exciting time for the organisation.”

Pomery oversaw the capital project to create Turner Contemporary, which was designed by architect David Chipperfield. She was awarded an OBE for her services to the arts in 2012 and an honorary doctorate from University of Kent in 2020.