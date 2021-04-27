Funding boost for Dundee cultural venues

The Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund has raised £1m to support five of the city's arts organisations.

The fundraising campaign, which was led by V&A Dundee, will benefit Dundee Contemporary Arts, Dundee Heritage Trust (operator of Discovery Point and Verdant Works), Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Dundee Science Centre and V&A Dundee itself.

“We believe this is a truly unique campaign, unlike anything else in the UK,” said Tim Allan, chair of V&A Dundee. “A group of like-minded organisations came together to harness the generosity of private individuals and trusts to support the delivery of world-class culture for the citizens of Dundee, visitors, and globally through our online programmes.

“It brilliantly demonstrates the sense of common purpose and innovation for which the city and Scotland is well known.”

Northwood Charitable Trust, the private charitable organisation of the Thomson family, owner of Dundee-based media organisation DC Thomson, donated £500,000 to the campaign as a challenge fund, matching other contributions pound-for-pound.

Other funders included Tim and Kim Allan, Alliance Trust, Al-Maktoum Community Grant Fund, Dundee City Council, Morris and Joyce Leslie, Alasdair Locke, The RJ Larg Family Trust, Leng Charitable Trust, Lethendy Charitable Trust, The Mathew Trust, MHA Henderson Loggie, Tay Charitable Trust and Eric Young. There were also a number of anonymous donors.

The city’s cultural attractions and organisations are preparing to welcome back the public after lockdown.

Dundee Contemporary Arts reopens on 28 April with an exhibition of new work by British artist Emma Talbot while V&A Dundee’s new show, Night Fever: Designing Club Culture, can be seen from 1 May.

Discovery Point reopens on 10 May with a quayside pirate exhibition while Verdant Works reopens on 28 May.

Dundee Science Centre will open on 17 May for school visits and to the public on 26 June.