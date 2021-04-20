Climate Beacons for Cop26 applications open

Applications are now open for partnerships of Scotland-based organisations across the cultural and environmental sectors to apply to take part in Climate Beacons for Cop26. The deadline is 9am on Monday 10 May.

The scheme aims to harness the cultural sector’s power to deliver deep-rooted public engagement with climate change through the opportunity of Cop26, which is being held in Glasgow in November.

This project will pair leading organisations in arts, culture, heritage, climate science, policy, the public sector, and civil society to form “Climate Beacons” that will work in close collaboration to develop lasting public engagement with climate change in the lead-up to, during and after Cop26.

The beacons will be in a wide variety of locations in Scotland, strengthening engagement with the climate crisis and supporting the recovery of Scotland’s cultural sector from the impacts of Covid-19.

Climate Beacons for Cop26 aims to foster greater collaboration between the cultural and climate sectors to ensure that there is a long-term legacy beyond the UN Climate talks.

The project is being coordinated by Creative Carbon Scotland, with a steering group of partners including Architecture and Design Scotland, Creative Scotland, the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, Museums Galleries Scotland, the Scottish Library and Information Council, and the Sustainable Scotland Network. The project is funded by the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland, and Museums Galleries Scotland among others.

The Climate Beacons will launch ahead of Cop26 and continue to operate until mid-2022.

Ben Twist, the director of Creative Carbon Scotland, said: “The presence of the Cop26 talks in Glasgow this year represents a major opportunity to boost climate action in Scotland. At Creative Carbon Scotland, we have witnessed the enthusiasm of arts organisations around the country for contributing to this activity.

“Climate Beacons provides an opportunity to direct the skills and resources of the arts sector into deep-seated and long-lasting public engagement that will ensure that this momentum continues long after the Cop26 negotiations have concluded.”

Applications are open to all Scottish-based organisations. Successful partnerships will be announced at the end of May.