NMNI and Nerve Centre to lead one of 10 event teams in ‘festival of Brexit’

Ten creative teams have been selected to develop events and public engagement programmes as part of the Festival UK* 2022.

Museum sector organisations involved in the programme include National Museums NI and the creative media arts organisation Nerve Centre, joint winners of the 2020 Museums Change Lives best project award. The two organisations will lead the Northern Ireland team.

The UK-wide event, more commonly referred to as the “festival of Brexit”, has a total budget of £120m after receiving £29m in last November’s spending review. It is likely to be rebranded again later this year.

Vikki Heywood, the chair of Festival UK* 2022, said: “It has been incredibly exciting to see hundreds of creative people from across the UK collaborate so imaginatively at such a difficult time and we’ve been bowled over by the positive response of those taking part in the R&D process.

“As the 10 commissioned projects go forward there will be many opportunities for everyone to participate in creative experiments across the worlds of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths from all ages and all corners of the UK in 2022.”

The festival will comprise of 10 events and virtual projects from the following teams: