£6m funding for National Library of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru

The Welsh government has announced a £6.2m funding package for the National Library of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.

The move follows sustained pressure on the government to provide more support for the country’s cultural institutions. The library will receive £2.25m, and the museum £3.95m, over the current and next financial years. The government said the money is to “safeguard jobs and deliver new strategic priorities”.

In September, a Welsh government-commissioned tailored review of the library said it was facing an unsustainable funding situation, recommending that “urgent attention should be given to the library’s financial needs”.

The library’s new funding package includes £750,000 to help speed up the implementation of the review’s findings.

Over the past decade, the institution’s revenue grant-in-aid has remained virtually the same, amounting to a real-terms cut of 40%.

A senior source at the library recently told the BBC there was a “lack of political will” to support it, adding “there's a lack of recognition of the importance of our cultural institutions and our culture”.

A recent petition to the Senedd calling for “fair funding” for the library received 14,000 signatures. The library also received public support from the author Philip Pullman, who posted on Twitter that it “must be saved”.

The Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (Cilip) said it was “extremely concerned, not just at the latest news of proposed standstill budget for the library, which could result in the loss of up to 30 professional posts, but also in the general attitude of the Welsh government in recent years that risks neglecting its role and profile as an international beacon of excellence and learning and a foundation-stone of Welsh identity”.

The trade union Prospect said that about 30 jobs at the library, and potentially some at the museum, were thought to have been at risk “due to prolonged underfunding exacerbated by the Covid crisis”.

Prospect negotiator Daniel Maney said: “This is welcome news for Prospect members at the National Library and National Museum who had seen their jobs at threat due to funding issues.

“The package announced by the Welsh government is a victory for unions and clearly demonstrates the advantages of the employers, the Welsh government and the unions working together in social partnership.

“This represents a fresh start for culture in Wales and hopefully demonstrates a renewed commitment to preserving our important heritage.”

Lord Elis-Thomas, Wales’ deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism, said: “I am pleased to announce this funding which will safeguard and support two of our most important cultural institutions during this very challenging period.

“We have been in continuous contact with the library and with Amgueddfa Cymru for quite some time, and are taking steps to protect jobs and to ensure the sustainability of these bodies, who are responsible for caring for our national collections on behalf of the people of Wales.”

National Library of Wales president Meri Huws said: “I welcome the Welsh government's decision to provide this additional funding to the library, which means that we will be able to address the main recommendations of the tailored review as well as put our exciting new strategic plan in action.”

Amgueddfa Cymru president Roger Lewis said: “We very much welcome this increased funding and support from the Welsh government in these most difficult of times.”