Museum, arts and heritage professionals celebrated in New Year Honours 2021

Former Art Fund director Stephen Deuchar is among the museum, gallery and heritage professionals to be recognised in the New Year Honours list. Deuchar was awarded a knighthood for services to art. He served 12 years as the first director of Tate Britain before joining Art Fund in 2010, leaving the role in January 2020 to join the board of the British Council.

Twenty-five people received awards for their contributions to museums, arts and heritage among the 1,239 individuals who were recognised in this year's Honours list.

Painter and printmaker Christopher Le Brun was awarded a knighthood for services to the arts. Le Brun was elected professor of drawing at the Royal Academy in 2000 before taking up the role as the academy's president in 2011. He stepped down from the role in December 2019.

Among others, Benjamin Cowell, director at the Historic Houses Association, was awarded an Order of the British Empire. Cowell joined the HHA in 2016, following a career at the National Trust.

Read the full list of museum, arts and heritage professionals who were recognised in the most recent New Year honours below.