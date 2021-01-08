Museum, arts and heritage professionals celebrated in New Year Honours 2021
Former Art Fund director Stephen Deuchar is among the museum, gallery and heritage professionals to be recognised in the New Year Honours list. Deuchar was awarded a knighthood for services to art. He served 12 years as the first director of Tate Britain before joining Art Fund in 2010, leaving the role in January 2020 to join the board of the British Council.
Twenty-five people received awards for their contributions to museums, arts and heritage among the 1,239 individuals who were recognised in this year's Honours list.
Painter and printmaker Christopher Le Brun was awarded a knighthood for services to the arts. Le Brun was elected professor of drawing at the Royal Academy in 2000 before taking up the role as the academy's president in 2011. He stepped down from the role in December 2019.
Among others, Benjamin Cowell, director at the Historic Houses Association, was awarded an Order of the British Empire. Cowell joined the HHA in 2016, following a career at the National Trust.
Read the full list of museum, arts and heritage professionals who were recognised in the most recent New Year honours below.
Knights Bachelor, Knighthoods
- Christopher Le Brun, lately president at the Royal Academy. For services to the arts
- Stephen Deuchar, lately director at Art Fund. For services to art
Order of the British Empire, Commanders of the Order of the British Empire
- Maureen McGinn, lately chair at the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Committee. For services to heritage and to a civil society
Officers of the Order of the British Empire
- Benjamin Cowell, director at the Historic Houses Association. For services to cultural heritage, particularly during the Covid-19 response
- Oliver Dearden, volunteer at Bristol Aero Collection Trust. For services to cultural heritage in the aviation industry
- Gavin Edgerley-Harris, director at the Gurkha Museum. For services to Gurkha and military heritage
- Josephine Fitton, lately curator of Greek Bronze Age collections and keeper, Department of Greece and Rome, British Museum. For services to museums and to the arts
- Larissa Joy, chair at the Social Business Trust and Foundling Museum. For services to the charitable, voluntary and social enterprise sectors
- Tracey Reed, lately director at Historic Properties, English Heritage. For services to cultural heritage
- Sarah Robinson, for services to heritage
- Helen Mortimer Whitehouse, deputy director for museums and cultural property, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For services to museums and to heritage
Members of the Order of the British Empire
- Christine Beresford, chair of trustees at Whitchurch Silk Mill Trust and Winchester Military Museum. For services to cultural heritage in Hampshire
- Stephen De Silva, for services to heritage
- Diana Evans, for services to heritage
- Richard Osgood, senior archaeologist at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation. For services to defence and to heritage
- Andrew Savage, executive director at the Rail Heritage Trust. For services to the railway industry and heritage
- Fiona Turnbull Symon, for services to maritime heritage
Bar to the Medal of the Order of the British Empire, Medallists of the Order of the British Empire
- Jackie Stuart, tour guide at Peterhead Prison Museum. For services to law and order and to cultural heritage
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire
- Rachel Adam, project director at Museums Northumberland Bait. For services to arts and culture
- Jennifer Bliss, for voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon
- Terry Bracher, manager at Heritage Services. For services to heritage and public libraries in Wiltshire
- Geoffrey Crump, researcher for the Cheshire Military Museum. For services to military heritage
- John Jasper, volunteer at Coldharbour Mill Working Wool Museum and Wellington Arts Association. For services to cultural heritage in Devon and Somerset
- Rachel Nichols, for voluntary service to the Topsham Museum, South Devon
- Sally Parry-Wingfield, trustee and chair at Turner’s House. For voluntary service to heritage
Further information about the New Year honours 2021 is available via the government’s website.