ShopMuseums campaign launched to promote online museum shops

With many museums, galleries and cultural institutions under lockdown once more, 15 museums have launched a campaign to inspire shoppers to use their purchasing power to support their favourite cultural attractions.

The #ShopMuseums campaign aims to encourage people to buy their gifts, books, Christmas decorations, homeware, artwork, jewellery and clothing from online museum shops in the run-up to Christmas.

Participating institutions include Imperial War Museums, Natural History Museum, British Museum, Science Museum, Tate Britain, the Wallace Collection, British Library, Royal Museums Greenwich, National Army Museum, National Portrait Gallery, Whitechapel Gallery, Museum of London, Norfolk Museums Service, Tyne & Wear Archive & Museums and Beamish, the Living Museum of the North.

The campaign is also working closely with #MuseumShopSunday, which was set up by the Association for Cultural Enterprises to support a retail push for museums on the Sunday following Black Friday.

Currently in its fourth year, #MuseumShopSunday generates significant momentum for museum retail around the end of November. The #MuseumShop campaign is keen to build on that and encourage consumers to think more broadly about museums’ retail offer over a longer period of time.

The participating institutions are running a number of special offers to mark #MuseumShopSunday, which takes place on Sunday 29 November this year.