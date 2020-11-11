DCMS lists war memorials for Armistice Day

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has listed 132 war memorials to mark Armistice Day on 11 November.

The memorials were listed on the advice of Historic England, and are among tens of thousands erected across England in the aftermath of the first world war.

Those recently listed include a monument unveiled by a Sikh Prince, and a memorial in Guildford to thousands of men from across the world who trained at nearby army camps and would have passed the location on their way to the front to fight for Britain.

“Our war memorials across the country remind us of the huge sacrifices made by generations in the conflicts of the last century, and provide communities with a focal point to express their gratitude and loss," said Duncan Wilson, the chief executive of Historic England.

"We are proud to continue our work in recognising and protecting these important public monuments so future generations can continue to honour and remember the fallen.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the public have been asked to mark Armistice Day at home, making the listings an important part of national commemorations.