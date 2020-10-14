Bletchley Park to benefit from £1m Facebook donation

Bletchley Park Trust has announced that it will be able to reduce the number of redundancies in its proposed restructure following a Culture Recovery Fund grant and a £1m donation from the social media giant Facebook.

The trust, the home of codebreaking in Britain during world war two, announced in August that it would look to make 35 redundancies from its 118-strong workforce in response to a £2m gap in its annual budget.

The Milton Keynes-based charity lost more than 95% of its income between March and July as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This week it announced that it had been awarded a £447,000 grant from the government’s £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund, which aims to support the UK’s culture and heritage sectors from the economic impacts of Covid over a six-month period.

The trust said in the statement that the money will contribute to its operational running costs for this period and therefore “alleviate some of the £2m deficit we anticipate in 2020”.

Facebook has also given it £1m to support its work over the next two years, in recognition of the role the site has played as the birthplace of modern computing. The donation will “save some at-risk roles that otherwise would have been made redundant”, the trust said.

Iain Standen, the chief executive officer of Bletchley Park, said: “With this significant support, we at Bletchley Park can weather the current crisis and survive into the future, keeping the doors open for future generations.”