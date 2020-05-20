Rapid Response Fund designed to support sector during Covid-19 crisis

The Contemporary Art Society (CAS) has created fund to acquire artworks for UK museums during the Covid-19 crisis. Money raised by the CAS Rapid Response Fund, a partnership with the Frieze London art fair, is designed to support museums and artists during the Covid-19 crisis.







Museums who are members of the CAS will make the case for how a specific artwork by a British-based artist will support their engagement with local communities when they reopen.







“The CAS has always been one of the most important investors at grassroots level in the arts ecosystem, supporting artists, galleries and museums through smart and timely purchases,” said CAS director Caroline Douglas. “That support is of critical importance right now, injecting investment directly where it is needed whilst helping museums become more active centres of our communities as we slowly recover from this period of lockdown.”







Applications will be reviewed by the 2020 CAS Acquisitions Advisory Committee, a panel chaired by Douglas that includes curators, writers and artists.The first round of purchasing will be announced at the beginning of June and will continue each month as further funds are raised.





The fund has already raised £100,000 through CAS patrons, which will support up to 10 acquisitions. A crowdfunding campaign launched on 20 May aims to increase the fund by a further £20,000. People who donate £35 will receive a limited-edition facemask designed by artists David Shrigley, Eddie Peake, Linder and Yinka Shonibare.











