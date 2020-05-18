Initiative launched on International Museum Day





Curations , which is free to use and has been released to coincide with International Museum Day , allows users to create exhibitions drawn from Art UK’s online collection. Museums and other public collections can also mount digital versions of shows that have closed during the Covid-19 crisis. It also allows them to plan exhibitions that they would like to stage in the future.





Art UK has more than 250,000 artworks by 46,000 artists from 3,300 collection venues on its online platform.









The Curations initiative is designed to support learners online learning, with teachers able to use the tool to plan lessons and activities. Students can use it to support their studies and present their own work.





Curations can be kept private or published publicly and can be shared on social media through the hashtags #CurateYourOwn and #ArtUKCurations.





The development and build of Curations has been supported by the Ampersand Foundation. Curations was built by the London agency Keepthinking.

Cultural education charity Art UK has unveiled a digital tool for people to develop online exhibitions.“Curations is an example of what is possible when you digitally connect the national art collection” Art UK director Andrew Ellis said. “It means museums and the public alike can now bring together artworks from institutions across the country, tell the stories behind the art, and share their Curations with others. Art UK is all about democratising the nation’s art collection and Curations takes this a step further.”