Museums among those who will benefit from the funding

The council will pay annual revenue grants and review payment schedules for 2020/2021 upfront to give organisations that have have been heavily affected by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis "the strongest financial viability possible".







Cornwall Museums Partnership will benefit from the funding, along with Leach Pottery in St Ives; Newlyn Art Gallery and the Exchange in Penzance; the Telegraph Museum in Porthcurno; and the Royal Cornwall Museum in Truro.



Cornwall Council is also reviewing and renegotiating what each organisation can deliver to help them adapt their approach and enable them to get back under way once the situation improves.







The 2018-2022 programme will also be extended until 2023 and the annual budget will be rolled over to offer support in line with Arts Council England’s commitment to Cornwall’s National Portfolio Organisations.

The cabinet portfolio holder for culture, economy and planning at Cornwall Council, Bob Egerton, said: “During these unprecedented times, we are accelerating a funding package to support those organisations who receive grants from the council.







"We want to help them be in the strongest financial position to be able to continue contributing to our economy and our Cornish culture and creativity when this crisis is over.”

James Green, the director of Newlyn Art Gallery and the Exchange, said: “It’s enormously encouraging that Cornwall Council has taken such a proactive approach to supporting its Strategic Arts Clients across Cornwall, at a moment of unprecedented challenge.







"Cash flow is a critical strain on many organisations eager to act to support those who are dependent on them, not least their employees, artists and freelance technicians and educationalists, as well as their key suppliers.







"Cornwall Council has acted to provide real support, where and when it’s most needed.”