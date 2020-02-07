Initiative aims to engage people in climate science and showcase technological solutions



But environmental campaigners have in the past accused the SMG of hypocrisy over its longstanding relationships with fossil fuel companies; a group of Extinction Rebellion protestors poured fake oil over themselves during a protest at the National Railway Museum in York last December.







Blatchford has defended the institution’s decision to maintain links with the fossil fuel industry, previously saying that “these companies have the capital, geography and people to be major players in finding solutions to climate change and demonising them is unproductive".





Growing action



The manifesto’s commitments include transforming how the Horniman uses its natural history and living collections to engage visitors with climate and ecological issues; championing environmental causes in its creative output; inspiring change for future generations; and investing in environmental research.





The Horniman is also one of a number of cultural institutions to declare a climate emergency; others include the Museums Association, Tate and, most recently, the Natural History Museum



