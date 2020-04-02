Job Retention Scheme needs to be more flexible





A statement from Industrial Museums Scotland (IMS), which represents 11 organisations running a total of 14 sites, said: “The Job Retention Scheme will give museums breathing space, allowing a greater period of time for those in desperate need of cashflow support, giving time to reorganise and to plan for the future.







"However, this is only if the scheme is able to disperse the subsidy quickly. Even so, this may prove only to be a sticking plaster and will by no means solve the problem of how museums are to survive the current crisis in the long-term.”





David Mann is the chair of IMS and the director of the Scottish Maritime Museum in Irvine, Ayrshire.







He said: “The Job Retention Scheme is welcomed by all museums that we have spoken to – but the devil is in the detail. There are issues with the need to maintain security and care of collections, which mean any staff doing as little as one hour a week are ineligible in the current guidelines.







"In smaller museums, the benefits are less and the need for flexible working is greater, with one person having a host of roles, some of which are no longer required and others that are essential.”





Mann said the scheme needs to be more flexible, to support either shorter working hours or to allow members of staff to volunteer with their organisation to undertake minimal hours, for oversight, collections care, security or other essential jobs, some of which are not part of their normal role.









“Like the Job Retention Scheme, the fund is not the entire solution,” Mann said. “We have encouraged all our members to check if they are eligible – many are not.





“For many organisations, the real crunch will be in 12-16 weeks when a lack of cashflow and no income will mean finances become critical. This, coupled by entering low season, means a lack of funding to survive to the start of next season.”





Mann believes that most museums in the independent sector will require some kind of revenue support for this financial year and possibly the following year as well.





The 14 museums that form IMS employ about 200 people and attract more than 750,000 visitors to their venues each year. They also contribute more than £7m to Scotland’s economy, according to the organisation.





The members of IMS are:





Almond Valley Heritage Trust

Auchindrain Township

Dundee Heritage Trust incorporating Discovery Point and Verdant Works

Museum of Lead Mining

Museum of Scottish Lighthouses

Museum of Scottish Railways part of Scottish Railway Preservation Society

National Mining Museum Scotland

New Lanark World Heritage Site (associate member)

Scottish Fisheries Museum

Scottish Maritime Museum at Irvine and Dumbarton

Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life part of Culture NL



