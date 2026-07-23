The Museums Association’s annual conference is an opportunity to hear the latest thinking and ways of working in the sector – which is why we’ve developed a stand of practice-based sessions and training.

Taking place 2-4 November at the Repertory Theatre in Birmingham, our hybrid conference will explore the theme of Museums Connecting Communities through a mix of panel discussions, case studies, workshops and breakout groups.

The In Practice strand of the programme is included in the price of all in-person and online tickets.

Case studies include:

London Transport Museum shares the learning from a cross-departmental work experience pilot that offers front of house staff the chance to work with different teams, develop their skills and create stronger in-house relationships.

The Science and Industry Museum and the Guardian explore their collaborative approach to interpreting the history and legacy of slavery in Manchester.

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust discusses how museums can work with volunteers to undertake collections and exhibition work, with a focus on developing the right roles and supporting volunteers through the process.

The Migration Museum shares its innovative approach to creating exhibitions rooted in local knowledge and storytelling.

Royal Navy Museums spills the beans on how it implemented a new visitor management system.

Other In Practice sessions include:

Advice from wellbeing experts on how museums can move from wellbeing rhetoric to embedding structural change to support the workforce.

Tips for small and medium-sized museums who want to co-create with their communities.

An honest look at how museums can tackle class inequality, delivered by Royal Holloway Business School and the Museum as Muck network.

Best practice approaches to LGBTQIA+ projects, delivered by Culture Leicestershire and curator Jon Sleigh.

In-person delegates also benefit from training sessions across conference, working in small groups to discover more about specific subjects and develop their skills and confidence.

Training sessions include:

Career development, delivered by the MA’s workforce lead, Tamsin Russell

Evaluating the impact of health and wellbeing work, delivered by Anna Cullum and Craig Smith of the MA’s Health and Wellbeing in Museums programme

Curating trans potential, with queer historian Jaime Starr and the Museum of Transology’s Beau Brannick

Ethics surgery with members of the MA’s Ethics Committee

This is just a selection of the practical sessions available at MA conference this year – explore the full programme and book your place today.