The Museums Association’s annual conference is an opportunity to hear the latest thinking and ways of working in the sector – which is why we’ve developed a stand of practice-based sessions and training.
Taking place 2-4 November at the Repertory Theatre in Birmingham, our hybrid conference will explore the theme of Museums Connecting Communities through a mix of panel discussions, case studies, workshops and breakout groups.
The In Practice strand of the programme is included in the price of all in-person and online tickets.
Case studies include:
- London Transport Museum shares the learning from a cross-departmental work experience pilot that offers front of house staff the chance to work with different teams, develop their skills and create stronger in-house relationships.
- The Science and Industry Museum and the Guardian explore their collaborative approach to interpreting the history and legacy of slavery in Manchester.
- Shakespeare Birthplace Trust discusses how museums can work with volunteers to undertake collections and exhibition work, with a focus on developing the right roles and supporting volunteers through the process.
- The Migration Museum shares its innovative approach to creating exhibitions rooted in local knowledge and storytelling.
- Royal Navy Museums spills the beans on how it implemented a new visitor management system.
Other In Practice sessions include:
- Advice from wellbeing experts on how museums can move from wellbeing rhetoric to embedding structural change to support the workforce.
- Tips for small and medium-sized museums who want to co-create with their communities.
- An honest look at how museums can tackle class inequality, delivered by Royal Holloway Business School and the Museum as Muck network.
- Best practice approaches to LGBTQIA+ projects, delivered by Culture Leicestershire and curator Jon Sleigh.
In-person delegates also benefit from training sessions across conference, working in small groups to discover more about specific subjects and develop their skills and confidence.
Training sessions include:
- Career development, delivered by the MA’s workforce lead, Tamsin Russell
- Evaluating the impact of health and wellbeing work, delivered by Anna Cullum and Craig Smith of the MA’s Health and Wellbeing in Museums programme
- Curating trans potential, with queer historian Jaime Starr and the Museum of Transology’s Beau Brannick
- Ethics surgery with members of the MA’s Ethics Committee
This is just a selection of the practical sessions available at MA conference this year – explore the full programme and book your place today.