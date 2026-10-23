Thinktank

Monday 2 November, 1800-2000

This year’s conference kicks off with a special night at Thinktank, Birmingham’s science museum. Delegates can wander around the impressive galleries from 6-8pm on Monday 2 November, unwind and see the museum.

With a welcome drink in hand, get closer understanding of the stories behind the science and technology that have shaped our world, and enjoy the chance to experience the museum in a relaxed, sociable atmosphere.

The Smethwick Engine, the world’s oldest working steam engine, will be in full flow throughout the evening.

All galleries will be open to delegates: discover the steam engines and machinery that powered the Industrial Revolution in Power Up; explore the evolution of transport in Move It and celebrate Birmingham’s manufacturing legacy in We Made It and the Spitfire Gallery. Elsewhere, the child-sized city of MiniBrum, or journey through the cosmos in the immersive Planetarium.

Speeches will take place under the Spitfire on the ground floor at 6.30pm, with a welcome from the Museums Association vice president, Rachael Rogers, and Kingston Myles, Birmingham Museum Trust’s director of enterprise and innovation.

The venue’s super-spec 4K Planetarium on Level 3 will run two screenings the museum’s guide to tonight’s sky, guided by Thinktank’s resident astronomer. Screenings will begin at 1900 and 1930 and the show is 20 minutes long.

After your free welcome drink, card-only pay bars will be in operation throughout the venue.

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

Tuesday 3 November, 1830-2030

After a busy first day at conference, unwind in the spectacular setting of Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Grab a welcome drink and start browsing.

All galleries will be open to delegates, including the museum’s new Elephant in the Room: The Roots and Routes of the City’s Collections exhibition, which explores how artefacts from around the world came to be in Birmingham’s collections; the special Staffordshire Hoard gallery, detailing this extraordinary Anglo-Saxon treasure find; and the city’s extensive Pre-Raphaelite collection for those who enjoy this period of Victorian art; as well as the museum’s main collection space with historic art and objects linked to the city’s history on show.

The museum’s innovative VR Gallery will be running screenings of a 360* experience detailing the history of UK graffiti artists in a seated show with headsets.

At 1900 in the Made in Birmingham gallery, MA president Steve Miller will welcome guests to the event followed by co-CEOs of Birmingham Museum Trust, Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid.

There will be chilled beats spinning from a Selextorhood DJ after speeches in the Made in Birmingham Gallery, and bars situated throughout the venue.

For those who get peckish, there will be crisps provided at this evening event, but be sure you have dinner booked after the party to sate any real hunger.

In the museum’s grand Victorian Tea Room, arts educator Haseebah Ali will offer a craft-based activity for delegates to get stuck into throughout the evening.

There will also be 10% discount offered to delegates in the museum shop all night, with an excellent range of products to choose from – ideal for some early Christmas shopping.

Pop up talks will also be happening throughout the evening across the venue’s expansive collections.

Delegates can enjoy two talks before speeches, both running at 1845, each of which will be repeated at 1930.

Join co-curator Paulette Francis-Green to hear about the making of Elephant in the Room: The Roots and Routes of the City’s Collections, an exhibition that explores how artefacts from around the world came to be in Birmingham’s collections. Or make your way to the museum’s enormous collection of Pre-Raphaelite art and for a talk on this romantic 19th-century art movement.

At 1930 and 2000, delegates can enjoy a talk about Celebrity Traitor and comedian-turned-artist Joe Lycett’s pink and yellow dream space, Everything Must Go, which he has described as a “neon graveyard”.

Also at 1930 and 2000, delegates can hear about the internationally significant treasure trove, the Staffordshire Hoard, which was discovered in 2009 and is the largest hoard of Anglo-Saxon gold ever found. Hear about its discovery, research and conservation.

After your free welcome drink, card-only pay bars will be running throughout the evening.

The Exchange

Wednesday 4 November, 1815-2000

A short stroll over the road from the Rep Theatre, the Exchange is the setting for our relaxed closing party.

Reflect on jam-packed two days of conference and say goodbye to colleagues while taking in artist Luke Jerram’s giant Helios sculpture of the Sun.

Located in a former bank, the University of Birmingham venue will run tours of the beautiful art deco bank vaults at 1900 and 1930. Nibbles will be available to buy, and there’ll be a pay bay once you’ve enjoyed your free welcome drink.

Sharon Heal, the director of the Museums Association, will say a few words at 1845 to celebrate conference, followed by Cassie Chadderton, the university’s director of culture, collections and public engagement.