Discover how the MA can support your professional development and network building
The diversity of roles and disciplines in the museum sector make it an exciting and vibrant place to build your career – and attending the Museums Association’s Conference 2026 can boost your CV and contacts no matter where you are on your career journey.
Taking place 2-4 November at the Repertory Theatre in Birmingham and online, Conference 2026: Museums Connecting Communities offers something for everyone with many sessions designed to support early and emerging career professionals.
Expect to:
- Discover the latest thinking about the future of the sector, which you can use to inform job applications or share within your organisation.
- Hear practical advice on topical areas of work, from working with community partners to championing anti-racism, which you can apply to your own practice.
- Gain new skills through our training programme.
- Expand your contacts through our social events, relaxed networking opportunities and sector support meet-ups.
- Learn how the MA can support you and your career through our Meet the MA breakout sessions.
- Start to build relationships with other museum professionals including those in senior or hiring positions.
- Discover how you can look after your own wellbeing.