Discover how the MA can support your professional development and network building

The diversity of roles and disciplines in the museum sector make it an exciting and vibrant place to build your career – and attending the Museums Association’s Conference 2026 can boost your CV and contacts no matter where you are on your career journey.

Taking place 2-4 November at the Repertory Theatre in Birmingham and online, Conference 2026: Museums Connecting Communities offers something for everyone with many sessions designed to support early and emerging career professionals.

Expect to: