Discover how you can build your networks throughout the event

The Museums Association’s annual conference is the largest museum event of its kind in Europe and offers an unrivalled opportunity to meet up with colleagues and friends, make new connections and benefit from existing sector networks and groups.

The programme for this year’s event, which takes place 2-4 November at The Repertory Theatre in Birmingham, includes a dedicated room where you can meet different networks and initiatives. These include:

An informal meet-up hosted by Emily Elsworth and Pen Foreman to discuss the new Museum Disability Badge Scheme

A relaxed networking session hosted by the Migration Museum

An informal meet-up hosted by the Queer Heritage and Collections Network

A relaxed networking session for disabled, d/Deaf and neurodivergent delegates hosted by Jaime Starr, queer historian and curator

Informal meet-up for the Museum as Muck network of people from low socio-economic backgrounds

As networking can be daunting for many people, we’re running two meet and mingle sessions for first-time delegates or those who’d like a structured networking opportunity. Come along to Meeting Rooms 1-3 at 0900 on Tuesday 2 or Wednesday 3 November for networking hints and tips led by the MA’s workforce lead Tamsin Russell and MA reps.

The MA reps will also be hosting a dedicated area at conference called chat, chill, create. Located within the cafe on the ground floor, this area offers relaxed networking as well as creative activities including contributing to a growing community tree.

To explore community connection in museums, delegates are invited to choose from four colour-coded prompts exploring belonging, learning and impact, hopes for the future, and the changes needed to strengthen connections between museums and communities. Add your thoughts to a leaf and watch the collective tree grow as delegates share their experiences, ideas and visions for more connected and inclusive museum communities.

MA reps will be on hand to support delegates and encourage participation, with the space also providing an opportunity to chat about the prompts or other topics with fellow delegates between sessions.

Attending our Monday tours and our three social events on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening also provide a great opportunity to meet new people and make connections.