The programme for this year’s Museums Association conference includes a workshop strand where delegates will have the opportunity to take part in facilitated workshops on a range of topics.

Taking place 2-4 November at the Repertory Theatre in Birmingham, our hybrid conference will explore the theme of Museums Connecting Communities through a mix of panel discussions, case studies, workshops and breakout groups.

Workshops take place in the large and light Meeting Rooms 1-3, which will be seated roundtable to enable delegates to take part in discussions as small groups or independently.

Our 2026 programme includes practice-based workshops on:

Developing safeguarding frameworks

The different approaches to repatriation from the perspective of UK-based practitioners

Sensory experiences in museums

Embedding anti-racist practice

Involving communities in decision-making

There are also creative opportunities around:

Speaking frankly about failures in order to learn from them

Finding connections between collections and your catering offer

Promoting joyful climate activism

Workshops are available for in-person delegates only.

This is just a selection of sessions available at Conference 2026 – browse the programme now and book your place today.