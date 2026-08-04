The programme for this year’s Museums Association conference includes a workshop strand where delegates will have the opportunity to take part in facilitated workshops on a range of topics.

Taking place 2-4 November at the Repertory Theatre in Birmingham, our hybrid conference will explore the theme of Museums Connecting Communities through a mix of panel discussions, case studies, workshops and breakout groups.

Workshops take place in the large and light Meeting Rooms 1-3, which will be seated roundtable to enable delegates to take part in discussions as small groups or independently.

Our 2026 programme includes practice-based workshops on:

  • Developing safeguarding frameworks
  • The different approaches to repatriation from the perspective of UK-based practitioners
  • Sensory experiences in museums
  • Embedding anti-racist practice
  • Involving communities in decision-making

There are also creative opportunities around:

  • Speaking frankly about failures in order to learn from them
  • Finding connections between collections and your catering offer
  • Promoting joyful climate activism

Workshops are available for in-person delegates only.

This is just a selection of sessions available at Conference 2026 – browse the programme now and book your place today.