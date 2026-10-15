Chance to make space on your shelves or add to your bedside table pile

Calling all bookworms: in-person delegates at MA Conference 2026 are invited to take part in a two-day book swap.

Taking place throughout the event in the cafe area, our communal book swap is the ideal way to make space on your shelves and discover your next great read. All types of books are welcome, including fiction and museology tomes.

Facilitated by Pierrette Squires, conservation manager at Glasgow Life, the book swap is a free and fun way to bag a book.