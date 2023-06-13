Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

Monday 6 November
Opening party: Laing Art Gallery
Conference kicks off with an opening night reception at Laing Art Gallery. The gallery is home to an internationally important collection of art, focusing on British oil paintings, watercolours, ceramics, silver and glassware. Our reception takes place in the beautiful Marble Hall, which is occupied by artworks by Henry Moore and Turner Prize nominee Paul Noble.
There is also the opportunity to explore Northern Spirit, the gallery’s major permanent exhibition celebrating the achievements of artists, manufacturers and makers from the north-east England.
Tuesday 7 November
Making the most of conference
If you are a first-time delegate, come along to this welcome session to explore the programme. We will also share some networking hints and tips, answer any questions you may have and provide you with an opportunity to meet other delegates.
Plenary
More details to follow soon.
Main sessions
Disability representation and rights
Disabled people remain underrepresented, sometimes entirely invisible, within most museums’ exhibitions, displays and public programmes. When disabled people do appear, they are often presented in narrow, reductive and dehumanising ways and through negative stereotypes. A fresh look will often reveal those same lives filled with opportunity and autonomy, influence and adventure, love and joy.
Stigmatising (historic and contemporary) attitudes towards disability mean that archives and collections are partial, obscured or distorted, and connections to disability may be viewed as unimportant or omitted for fear of causing offense. The prevalence and persistence of negative imagery, as well as the lack of representations of “ordinary” disabled people, can be viewed as both a symptom and cause of the lack of equality and basic human rights for disabled people.
This panel focuses on how museums can develop anti-ableist approaches to rethinking disability representation, reframing societal conversations around disability, and tackling contemporary discrimination. Drawing on 20 years of expertise in the field at the Research Centre for Museums and Galleries, including recent innovative and ambitious research collaborations with Wellcome Collection and the National Trust, the panel explores and shares new ethical, inclusive and socially purposeful ways of presenting richer, fuller and more honest representations of disability and disabled people.
Takeaways:
- Hear the debate about the stories cultural institutions choose to tell and those they overlook or choose to silence.
- Find out about new understandings of anti-ableist approaches and social-contextual models of disability as powerful lenses through which to challenge and reconfigure negative representations of disability.
- Learn about new ethical and inclusive approaches to anti-ableist museum practice.
Chairs
Speakers
The power of letting go – why we owe it to society to dispose of museum collections
With the increased emphasis on decolonisation in the sector, more museums are rightly taking a proactive approach to repatriation, reuniting objects with the communities to which they have most meaning. But our stores are also full of everyday items acquired enthusiastically since the mid-twentieth century to tell an often–limited story of society and people. Many of these items have ended up languishing unused in stores and are duplicated in multiple museums.
This session brings together leaders on collections development from around the world discuss the potential power of collection disposal to empower communities and respond to the needs of society. They will speculate on what’s stopping museums from doing this and highlight the risks of inaction.
Marina Valle Noronha is an independent curator and doctoral candidate at Aalto University in Helsinki, where she investigates curatorial theory and ethics of care within museum collections development.
Rainey Tisdale is an independent museums consultant in the US and co-editor of Active Collection, which includes a manifesto calling for American museums to think carefully about collections and disposal.
Speakers
Workshop | The power to act – why Status Quo should only be a rock band
We have a target: cut global carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. We know where change needs to take place: transport, diet, consumption. We know that this requires lifestyle changes and not just swapping to greener products, such as electric cars and organic food and clothing. We can see that inaction is leading to greater instability. So how do we convert knowledge into action? How do we decarbonise our thinking and shift from the status quo? Join us for a workshop on the practicalities of starting climate conversations with your community and positioning museums as a catalyst for change.
Takeaways:
- See how museums are well placed to connect directly with people and inspire local solutions on climate.
- Find out about the power of museums to cut through media and political messages on climate to show people that there is hope and we can mitigate the impacts.
- See how the diversity of UK museums means that they are in a unique position to spark climate action.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop | Poverty proofing museums
This session challenges the way we think about people and families living in poverty, and asks the following questions:
- Do our actions match our conscience?
- Do our budgets reflect our intent?
- What is the tension between the commercial needs of museums and working with audiences with little disposable income?
- Does our conception of an ideal family in any way match the reality of those living in poverty?
- Do we ever think about this audience in our interpretation?
These questions will be examined and explored by through a provocation: ‘Not our sort of people’ – is this sentiment still alive in our museums today?
Takeaways:
- Ask whether your museum knows what it is like to be poor and understand the challenges that this brings?
- Hear some practical thoughts on how this can be changed.
- Get an idea of the scale of the problem and the size of this audience.
Chairs
Speakers
Main sessions
A new deal for museums
More information to follow.
Workshop | Museums: a meeting point
In this workshop we explore how the museum, or the setting you work in, can define its role locally to work equitably and inclusively with people, organisations and communities, focusing on those who are settling in as refugees, asylum seekers or through forced migration.
You will hear from project volunteer managers and have the chance to reflect on the potential opportunities within the context that you work, looking at how the people and communities that are part of projects can create inspirational, enriching and inclusive spaces, activities, events, exhibitions and spaces.
Each of our speakers brings a different angle and experience of the programmes delivered in Tyne and Wear and in Oxford. The aim is for delegates to be inspired, to reflect and to develop an offer in the context of their work.
Chairs
Speakers
Anti-racism, solidarity and the socially purposeful museum
The research report If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes (Ahmed Iqbal Ullah Education Trust, 2022) examines the status of anti-racism and equity, diversity and inclusion in the heritage sector. In particular, it argues for the vital importance of centring the perspectives, knowledge and culture of global majority communities.
The session considers the implications of this report and addresses how ways of working can change to adopt a more inclusive and anti-racist practice. Those implications are discussed through the lens of the experiences of Birmingham Museums Trust and its partners, incorporating work to create radical new displays for the pop-up reopening of the city’s museum and art gallery in April 2022.
Conversations will centre on the ethical and practical challenges of communicating narratives that centre anti-racism and foreground global majority perspectives. Moving beyond the report findings alone, the session also considers the vital role of solidarity in anti-racist activism. This is a key approach in building a socially purposeful museum, one which can communicate narratives that are shared and relevant to all audiences in our 21st-century society.
Takeaways:
- Learn how to centre the perspectives, knowledge and culture of global majority communities.
- See how to develop inclusive and anti-racist practice.
- Find out about strategies for museums wishing to work with partners in more democratised ways.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice | Enhancing social value through sustainable procurement
How can we make our money contribute to a better future? How can we enhance social value through our spending decisions? This practical session explores why sustainable procurement matters and how museums can make a difference through what we buy.
Main sessions
The power imbalance of museums: using cultural rights to address accountability
Western museums hold all the power. Can cultural rights help redress this imbalance? These are rights we all legally hold and are enshrined in the 1966 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. British public museums have an obligation to support all people to realise their rights, but do existing power structures enable or inhibit? When rights are championed, who benefits?
One debate concerns the retention of objects by British museums acquired through colonialism. Is restitution the answer, or can British museums support the cultural rights of formerly colonised peoples in other ways?
Colin Luoma looks at the broader role of cultural rights as a potential vehicle for addressing historical wrongdoings caused by colonial practices for people from indigenous communities, or those who have been racially or ethnically minoritised. Furaha Mussanzi, from the Congolese community in Bradford, talks about engaging with artefacts from Scarborough Museums and Galleries and the impact on members of the Congolese diaspora who have experienced forced migration. Rehema Mussanzi, from Centre Résolution Conflits (CRC) Congo, discusses Bambuti Lives, the Scarborough Museums-CRC Congo project with indigenous people from the Ituri Region in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Takeaways:
- See how cultural rights can be a powerful tool in the museum toolkit for ensuring racial justice and as a driver for change.
- Discover ways to address the legacy of colonialism that support relationship building with local and global communities.
- Learn that museums should critically examine the power structures in which they operate to ensure they are accountable to all communities.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop | Overlooked stories
Meet the Overlooked exhibition team from Leeds City Museum, which includes volunteers aged 14-24 and community partners, as they take you through the process of uncovering and telling overlooked histories. Participants in the session will workshop real-life scenarios from the display, including how to tell stories that have not been documented, the ethics of language, working with human remains, and how to discuss mistakes made by established bodies.
The Overlooked exhibition opened in February 2023, and was the culmination of two years of partnership work. The project was conceived and curated by the Preservative Party, volunteers aged 14-24, who wanted to tell stories of people they could not find in the museum collection. The group connected with local communities (including the Deaf Arts Forum, Age Friendly Steering Group and David Oluwale Memorial Association), and individuals who identified as disabled, neurodivergent, homeless experienced and LGBT+, to curate an accessible and inclusive display.
At every step the Preservative Party was confronted with new dilemmas, ranging from historic injustices and dead-naming to managing visitor experiences and supporting the co-curators’ own trauma.
Participants will work through these live case studies and are encouraged to bring their own to discuss.
Takeaways:
- This is not comfortable work – we must look after ourselves, our partners and our visitors.
- We must, as institutions, be transparent about our decision making.
- Right and wrong answers are for tests. Museums are places of dialogue – there is no right answer in a conversation.
Chairs
The making of a museum
Contemporary museums as custodians of the past mirror the nation’s historical focus on objects. However, the concept of what it means to be a museum is being repurposed and redefined as dialogue about the redesign and remix of museums continues. Technology has afforded more democratisation in our story, and what was accepted as precious has altered because of the demand for plural perspectives and ideas, and people taking centre stage.
The concept of ‘doing museums differently’ has been voiced in many different areas, and the National Windrush Museum is a practical example of the application. We bring together our founder and board members to discuss the rationale, strategy and application of doing museums differently from a practical perspective.
Presentations include a piece of poetry and art, alongside a discussion culminating in a Q&A with the audience.
The session is aimed at everyone who would like an insight into the building of a museum in real time. It focuses on purpose, motivation, skills, strategy and challenges. Participants will have a unique opportunity to share elements of the journey.
Takeaways:
- Gain an insight into the building of a new museum from the ground upwards.
- Explore the motivations and aspirations of a new endeavour.
- Learn how others translate the concept of doing museums differently.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice | Off the Shelf: a new toolkit for transfer, reuse and disposal of collections
If museums are to be financially and environmentally sustainable, and relevant to the communities we serve in the 21st century, we must take an immediate and proactive approach to collections management and review. In June 2023 the Museums Association launched “Off the Shelf: a toolkit for ethical transfer, reuse and disposal” to enable museums to more easily undertake disposals. In this session we invite you to hear more about the process, work through some theoretical examples and make a pledge to undertake disposals from your own collections.
Speakers
Plenary: Presidential address, AGM and Museums Change Lives Awards
Hear from our president Gillian Findlay and director Sharon Heal about our work and plans for the year ahead. Find out about our organisational performance and proposed membership fees in our AGM. And discover the winners of our Museums Change Lives Awards from the amazing shortlist of museum projects and people delivering social impact in their communities.
Main sessions
Museums Strategic Disability Network: building alliances to effect change
Disability underrepresentation in museums is an ongoing and persistent issue which continues to evade real progress. This is not an issue that can be tackled by individuals alone, but instead there needs to be a movement for change. During the development of Curating for Change, the developers identified a need to bring together key organisations and individuals to form an alliance to spearhead this movement across the sector, so they formed the Museums Strategic Disability Network (MSDN).
In this panel discussion, members of this network describe why there needs to be a greater focus on ableism in museums, as well as how the network has supported the development of resources for the sector. We hear about other initiatives seeking to bring about positive change for disabled people in the cultural sector, specifically the National Arts Access Scheme. This panel also includes the reflections of a Curating for Change Fellow about how the work they have been doing on the ground has influenced the MSDN and why a bottom to top approach enables the possibility for real change.
This discussion is designed to inspire museum professionals to join this movement for change, with provocations and strategies for institutions wishing to improve equity for audiences as well as within the workforce.
Takeaways:
- Hear from sector leaders about the real challenge of ableism within museums and why it is important that it is tackled now.
- Take away examples of best practice and resources that can help you address institutional ableism.
- Be inspired to explore ways to improve access and equity for disabled people within your museum.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop | Funders' forum
More information to follow soon.
Still ethical: enhancing participation and opportunities for underrepresented communities in Northern Ireland’s museums
This panel discussion explores the impact of the Global Voices Local Choices initiative on public engagement efforts in Northern Ireland. The initiative is a collaborative effort by National Museums NI, African Caribbean Support Organisation Northern Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Museums Council funded by the Museums Association’s Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund.
This initiative engaged about 60 individuals from six groups from multiple ethnicities across Northern Ireland to start the journey of decolonisation and learning together. Community groups were given access to a selection of objects from the world cultures collection. Each group went through six workshops with cultural and creative facilitators, leading to reflections and creative responses which resulted in six creative displays at five local museums and one national museum.
These stories and reflections are not only reaching increased numbers of visitors and encouraging them to empathise with the experiences of ethnic minorities, but also demonstrate that by leveraging the world cultures collection, National Museums NI and its partners have been able to open a pathway to more actively promote social inclusion and to start the journey of decolonisation in a country with a people transitioning from a troubled past.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice | Mindsets + Missions: learnings for the future of museums, galleries and science and discovery centres
Mindsets + Missions is a learning and grants programme, funded by UK Research and Innovation, which supports museums and science centres to engage underrepresented groups with knowledge, research and innovation.
The programme consists of two distinct phases: an ambitious learning programme that brought together a cohort of organisations, creative practitioners, researchers, and experts by lived and learned experience to stimulate collaboration and peer learning (March to April 2023). And a second phase, now underway, providing grant funding to a selection of programme members to support bold and transformative research-based projects. Working with underrepresented groups, the resulting diverse portfolio of projects aims to explore equitable engagement and participation in research and innovation, and to discover the future of museums and science centres as representative, responsive and just cultural institutions supporting cultural citizenship for all.
Join this session to hear about some of the key learning from the programme and discover what practical action museums and science centres can take today as a step towards creating the museums and science centres of the future.
Chairs
Speakers
Plenary
More information to follow soon.
Main party: Great North Museum: Hancock
Our main conference party takes place in the Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle’s museum of natural history, archaeology, geology and world cultures. After a day packed full of sessions and debate, you have the chance to relax, mingle with friends and dance the night away.
The party will be held in the Living Planet gallery of wildlife and habitats. You also have the opportunity to explore other parts of museum, with collections ranging from ornithology to Etruscan art and archaeology, as well as an extensive display on the history of Hadrian’s Wall.
Wednesday 8 November
The future of civic museums
More information to follow soon.
Plenary
More information to follow soon.
Main sessions
Who cares? Understanding empathy and trauma in museums
A reflective and discursive session exploring the emotional impacts of doing decolonial work with problematic museum collections. The session begins with selected readings from Blood on the Roots, Blood on the Leaves, written by the Culture& team, and a short film, To Whom Does Heritage Belong, made by Sandra Shakespeare, Museum X, with Cornwall Museums. This is followed by a healing libation performed by Ama Josephine Budge and an audience discussion on the three areas below. We facilitate a ‘brave space’ to share experiences, and collectively envision positive ways to move forward while promoting care and sustained wellbeing.
Takeaways:
- Working in museums is not just about looking after objects but recognising their subjectivity by caring for the people who encounter our collections.
- How we can embed support and care for those with lived experience of racialised trauma and ensure sufficient resources to care for those working with colonial materials.
- Why museum staff of all cultural backgrounds need to take responsibility for decolonial work, not just those with lived experience.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop | The Sensational Museum: using what we know about disability to enhance the museum experience for everyone
This interactive workshop explores what happens if, instead of assuming that the minority of visitors have access needs, we a) assume that most visitors have access needs, and b) use what we know about disability to reimagine the museum experience. Aimed at interpretation specialists, inclusion and access professionals and education teams, this workshop uses recent examples of disability-centred museum practice to discuss their benefits and drawbacks for all museum visitors.
We also introduce the principles of the Sensational Museum project, which aims to create a new sensory logic within our museums and museum practice, where no one sense is necessary or sufficient to understand or experience museums. We will ask workshop participants to find ways to challenge current concepts of ‘access’, which are founded on an ableist mindset that assumes a binary distinction between the ‘abled’ and the dis/abled, and together we will consider how museums can move forward with an inclusive approach to audience experience.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop | Invisible pasts, invisible people? Gypsy, Roma, Traveller collections and heritage in British museums
Many museums have Gypsy, Roma, Traveller (GRT) collections: some know it, some don’t. The presence of GRT people within communities means that the material culture of everyday life often has a GRT connection, without necessarily being labelled as such. How far these connections are made visible partly depends on what curators currently define as ‘GRT’ and ‘GRT objects’. It also depends on museums’ willingness to engage GRT communities in sensitive and collaborative ways.
This panel brings an open-air museum with designated GRT collections into discussion with artists and writers of GRT ethnicity to ask: whose heritage is this? What is a GRT collection? Why should everyone care about GRT representation?
This session is relevant for anyone committed to the inclusion of those with Gypsy, Roma and Traveller heritage in the depiction of the past.
Takeaways:
- Understand the ethics of acquiring, labelling and displaying GRT collections.
- Learn about the sensitivities of GRT inclusion.
- Discover why the meaningful inclusion of GRT heritage matters for us all.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice | Helping Hands, Cumbria: inclusive volunteering through collaboration beyond the museum
Helping Hands is an ambitious two-year project to transform cultural volunteering in Cumbria. The project aims to improve community wellbeing, grow capacity and workforce diversity across the Cumbria culture sector and break down barriers to volunteering that exist across a large, complex, rural county. It is funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, via Arts Council England, through the Volunteering Futures Fund.
Led by Cumbria Museum Consortium, Helping Hands brings together 45 partners in five place-based clusters to effect a step-change in volunteering across four protected characteristics: age, disability and neurodiversity, race and socio-economic.
This session shares learning to date both from Helpings Hands in Cumbria and the national Volunteering Futures programme. The successes and the challenges are all laid bare in a candid and entertaining discussion between key project managers and partners. It will benefit those seeking to promote volunteering who are open to collaboration beyond the museum. Delegates will gain inspiration and practical tips from a project model that centres on the individual volunteering experience, while sharing resources to address a common issue.
Takeaways:
- The need to diversify volunteer teams is shared across the culture sector and therefore the solutions lie in collaboration beyond museums.
- In-person, face-to-face conversations provide the most effective routes for recruiting new volunteers from diverse backgrounds.
- Effective data management and clear evaluation are the keys to steering an ambitious, cross-sector project.
Chairs
Speakers
Main sessions
SEND in Museums: ways of seeing, ways of being – equitable engagement for all
The museum sector has made progress in the past five years on welcoming children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Valuing processing and engagement from neurodivergent and disabled children has, however, mostly been ignored.
Museums evolved as places of enlightenment, valuing awe and wonder, changing to become places of academic privilege and elitism. This led to a perception that museums cannot possibly be relevant to audiences who do not follow ‘normal’ routes to information access such as labels or audio guides.
This is simply not the case – in fact, evidence from ground-breaking research and inclusive practice shows very much the opposite. Museums can hold awe and wonder as well as relevance and enrichment for SEND children and young people (as well as adults). Not only can museums be powerful places for SEND audiences, but these visitors can also bring different ways of seeing, being and appreciating museums and the objects within them.
They can lead us as a sector towards a new appreciation of museums as social hubs for enlightenment and connectivity. We should reinterpret what ‘learning’ is in museums and question radically why subtle judgment of engagement is present at all.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop | A new deal for museums 2
More information soon.
Shifting power
Amgueddfa Cymru is at the forefront of empowering young people to work within museums. This is an in-conversation session with two Amgueddfa Cymru Producers – young people who are paid freelancers – that deliver incredible youth–led projects exploring decolonisation, queering the museum, the environment and ecology, activism, anti-racism and much more.
- Izzy McLeod has been heavily engaged with the museum’s LGBTQ+ work, environmental activism, and future planning at the museum. They have used their voice, creativity and lived experience to feed into decision making, exhibitions and youth led projects.
- Abraham Makanjuola is a core member of the Demystifying Acquisitions group – a first-of-its-kind project where the acquisition process was opened to a group of young people rather than exclusively curatorial staff at Amgueddfa Cymru. This project has been at the forefront of institutional change within the museum.
Joining them are two Youth Engagement Facilitators, members of staff who have delivered and supported the work.
Takeaways:
- See how supporting young people to create work from lived experience helps to develop the wider narrative of the museum.
- Learn best practice on supporting youth leadership.
- Discover the successes and challenges of embedding this work across the museum.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice | Making institutional change: anti-racism and contemporary museum practice
Since the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, many museums have committed to ending institutional racism and becoming anti-racist organisations – but what does this look like in reality? This practical session demonstrates the urgency for anti-racist action and explores ways in which museums can become fully–fledged anti-racist organisations.
Speakers
Main sessions
Climate – international panel
More information to follow soon.
Workshop | Advocating for your museum
When resources and budgets are tight, making a strong case for your museum is essential. Regardless of role or seniority, advocacy is something we all should be doing. But how do you advocate for your museum?
Join us for this practical workshop where we will work through a variety of different scenarios that will support you to advocate effectively for your museum.
Co-production and organisational transformation: National Museums Liverpool’s Waterfront Transformation Project
In this presentation and discussion, a research team comprising staff from the Research Centre for Museums and Galleries and National Museums Liverpool (NML) present their work to develop a co-production framework for NML as part of the Waterfront Transformation and redevelopment of the International Slavery Museum.
The team share details of the collaborative action research methodology developed to enable this work and show how such democratic processes can both generate learning and drive change. They focus particularly on questions of organisational transformation, the sharing of power and the opening up of museum processes, and how the project has generated deep insights into the conditions required for inclusive change to flourish across museum teams, processes and relationships.
The speakers share some of this learning as well as the challenges of recognising and responding to the gap that many staff, particularly new staff, experience between the ambition of the project and the day-to-day realities of doing the work in an organisation in transition. Exploring what we can do at both an organisational and individual level to create the conditions for change, the presentation sets out key strategies for research-led change, centring co-production as a default organisational setting and reflecting on the emotional intelligence of cultural organisations.
Takeaways:
- Get detailed insight into the processes and outcomes of the NML Co-production Framework project.
- Discover some of the organisational reflections and learning from a large cultural organisation in a process of organisational transformation.
- Hear new insights into questions of the emotional intelligence of organisations as they prioritise decolonisation and transformation projects.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice | How the stories we tell shape who we become…
What object would you use to tell your story? It could relate to a person or event significant to you – something that represents where you have come from or what you are carrying. What does it say about your story? Your identity? Who you are?
Coach and positive psychology practitioner Denise McGahan and curator Karen Logan have developed an innovative and inter-disciplinary approach to exploring our understanding of identity, where it comes from and the agency we all have as authors of our own stories.
National Museums NI invited eight participants from different ethnic, political, socio-economic and religious backgrounds to share a personal object and story. They worked with staff at National Museums NI to explore their meaning, looking at them again with new possibilities. This resulted in a co-curated display within the Troubles and Beyond exhibition with an interactive element that challenges museum visitors to reflect on where they have come from.
This session demonstrates how this approach can be applied in a range of contexts and the impact and meaning it had for both the participants and practitioners.
Speakers
Main sessions
Whose past is it anyway? Nostalgia, belonging and inclusion
This session asks whether nostalgia – often maligned as a regressive ‘pastiche’ of history – can be a positive force for change in our museums.
The session is designed to help delegates understand and identify what nostalgia looks like in museums today, illustrating how different types of nostalgia can foster inclusion and exclusion, particularly with regard to ethnicity and social class. Delegates are encouraged to reflect on the types of nostalgia present at their own sites.
The panel shares practical examples of their experiences with nostalgia in museums, highlighting where forms of nostalgia have served to exclude certain groups, along with the challenges and learning points of using nostalgia to overcome these exclusions and drive positive change in the present.
A series of provocations will be put to delegates:
- All museums foster nostalgia, whether they like it or not
- Nostalgia is a force for progressive change within museums that is currently underused
- In order to feel nostalgia at a museum, the object or story in question does not need to be within our own lived experience
Delegates will reflect on these provocations before coming into discussion with the panel.
Takeaways:
- Understand the types of nostalgia visitors experience at your site.
- Appreciate the ways nostalgia can be exclusionary and use this learning to foster inclusion.
- Explore ways of using nostalgia progressively to involve people in change across your site, to ensure it is meaningful and sustained.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop | Museum wellbeing programmes: avoiding doing more harm than good
We know that museums can enhance quality of life and contribute to improving mental and physical health. Many museums are engaging in programmes and projects that aim to improve wellbeing, boost mental health, and tackle health inequalities. This work is important and has significant impact on the lives of people in our communities. However, is there a chance that we could be doing more harm than good?
How do we ensure that we are doing this work ethically and appropriately to meet the needs of complex audiences? What boundaries do we need to explore? How can we reduce the emotional burden of this work on staff, and what can support look like?
Victoria Ryves and Michelle Kindleysides both lead on wellbeing work at museums in the North of England. They look at these questions with participants in a practical and hands-on workshop. Participants explore scenarios to identify boundaries, as well as explore models of staff support.
Chairs
Speakers
Nothing About Us Without Us: embedding co-curation and change
The People’s History Museum’s (PHM) Nothing About Us Without Us is an exhibition and programme exploring the history of disabled people’s rights and activism through co-curated exhibitions, events and activity. The project follows a legacy of successful co-produced projects and exhibitions such as Migration: A Human Story and Never Going Underground: The Fight for LGBT+ Rights that have sought to address the imbalance in dominant narratives in museum and heritage sites.
Nothing About Us Without Us was led by a team of four disabled people employed by PHM as community curators, working alongside the PHM programme team and guided by a steering group of disabled people and their allies. This session outlines and explores the project from the perspective of community curators and museum staff. It looks at how museums can make themselves easier to work with, and what they can do to address structural barriers to become more inclusive spaces.
This is an acknowledgement that museums, their procedures and ways of working are often restrictive for many. We reflect on the learning from Nothing About Us Without Us and the importance of embedding flexibility and a willingness to adapt and change. The session includes a brief overview of the project followed by discussion between the project team, including two community curators. The session concludes with a group activity which will give participants an opportunity to reflect on and identify the structural barriers in their own institutions or working practice.
Takeaways:
- Gain greater insight into the experience of being part of a co-curated museum exhibition.
- Understand how museums can address structural barriers to be more inclusive spaces.
- Discuss and reflect on your own working practices.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice | Race, Empire and the Pre-Raphaelites: exploring strategies for reframing Victorian art and design collections
Running from 2020-23, Race, Empire and the Pre-Raphaelites was a research group of the British Art Network (BAN) focused on exploring Victorian art and design collections through the lenses of anti-racism and decoloniality. Using the rich holdings of the city of Birmingham as a starting point, it brought together museum professionals, academics and artists to examine these objects’ global contexts, particularly in relation to ideologies of Orientalism and Empire, and to explore how they might be displayed and interpreted in the 21st century museum.
In this session, the co-convenors of Race, Empire and the Pre-Raphaelites and visual artist and academic Bharti Parmar reflect on how the group approached its research questions through a programme of workshops, seminars and visits. They also launch a new set of resources aimed at museum professionals wishing to foreground race and empire in 19th-century art and design collections and displays.
Takeaways:
- Find out more about the activities of the BAN research group: both the challenges and learning.
- Take away strategies for examining historic – and in particular 19th-century – art and design through an anti-racist lens.
- Get insights into some of the ethical questions around museums working with contemporary artists to reframe historic collections.
Chairs
Speakers
Plenary
Closing party: Discovery Museum
Celebrate and reflect on your conference experience at our closing party at the Discovery Museum. Located a stone’s throw from Newcastle Station, the museum tells the history of Newcastle with a focus on its maritime, scientific and technological importance to Britain and the rest of the world.
See Turbinia, the 34-metre steam-powered ship that was once the fastest in the world and an iconic part of the history of Tyneside and explore the Newcastle Story gallery, which takes you on a journey through the city from the Roman times to the early millennium.
