Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

Whose past is it anyway? Nostalgia, belonging and inclusion

This session asks whether nostalgia – often maligned as a regressive ‘pastiche’ of history – can be a positive force for change in our museums. The session is designed to help delegates understand and identify what nostalgia looks like in museums today, illustrating how different types of nostalgia can foster inclusion and exclusion, particularly with regard to ethnicity and social class. Delegates are encouraged to reflect on the types of nostalgia present at their own sites. The panel shares practical examples of their experiences with nostalgia in museums, highlighting where forms of nostalgia have served to exclude certain groups, along with the challenges and learning points of using nostalgia to overcome these exclusions and drive positive change in the present. A series of provocations will be put to delegates: All museums foster nostalgia, whether they like it or not

Nostalgia is a force for progressive change within museums that is currently underused

In order to feel nostalgia at a museum, the object or story in question does not need to be within our own lived experience Delegates will reflect on these provocations before coming into discussion with the panel. All attendees

Takeaways:

Understand the types of nostalgia visitors experience at your site.

Appreciate the ways nostalgia can be exclusionary and use this learning to foster inclusion.

Explore ways of using nostalgia progressively to involve people in change across your site, to ensure it is meaningful and sustained.

Chairs Thomas Yarrow Professor of Anthropology, Durham University

Speakers Natasha Anson PhD student/Community Participation Officer, Beamish Helen Barker Director of Collections, Programmes and Interpretation, Beamish Carol King Director of Programmes, Black Country Living Museum Gursharan Dhanda Interpretation Manager, Black Country Living Museum

Workshop | Museum wellbeing programmes: avoiding doing more harm than good

We know that museums can enhance quality of life and contribute to improving mental and physical health. Many museums are engaging in programmes and projects that aim to improve wellbeing, boost mental health, and tackle health inequalities. This work is important and has significant impact on the lives of people in our communities. However, is there a chance that we could be doing more harm than good? How do we ensure that we are doing this work ethically and appropriately to meet the needs of complex audiences? What boundaries do we need to explore? How can we reduce the emotional burden of this work on staff, and what can support look like? Victoria Ryves and Michelle Kindleysides both lead on wellbeing work at museums in the North of England. They look at these questions with participants in a practical and hands-on workshop. Participants explore scenarios to identify boundaries, as well as explore models of staff support. In person attendees only

Chairs Victoria Ryves Learning and Community Development Manager, Heritage Doncaster and MA rep @vickyryves

Speakers Michelle Kindleysides Head of Health and Wellbeing, Beamish

Nothing About Us Without Us: embedding co-curation and change

The People’s History Museum’s (PHM) Nothing About Us Without Us is an exhibition and programme exploring the history of disabled people’s rights and activism through co-curated exhibitions, events and activity. The project follows a legacy of successful co-produced projects and exhibitions such as Migration: A Human Story and Never Going Underground: The Fight for LGBT+ Rights that have sought to address the imbalance in dominant narratives in museum and heritage sites. Nothing About Us Without Us was led by a team of four disabled people employed by PHM as community curators, working alongside the PHM programme team and guided by a steering group of disabled people and their allies. This session outlines and explores the project from the perspective of community curators and museum staff. It looks at how museums can make themselves easier to work with, and what they can do to address structural barriers to become more inclusive spaces. This is an acknowledgement that museums, their procedures and ways of working are often restrictive for many. We reflect on the learning from Nothing About Us Without Us and the importance of embedding flexibility and a willingness to adapt and change. The session includes a brief overview of the project followed by discussion between the project team, including two community curators. The session concludes with a group activity which will give participants an opportunity to reflect on and identify the structural barriers in their own institutions or working practice. In person attendees only

Takeaways:

Gain greater insight into the experience of being part of a co-curated museum exhibition.

Understand how museums can address structural barriers to be more inclusive spaces.

Discuss and reflect on your own working practices.

Chairs Mark Wilson Exhibitions Officer, People’s History Museum