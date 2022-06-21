Conference 2022

Permissible Beauty

This session – a film screening and panel discussion – explores how the placing of Black queer lives at the centre of a bold reimagining of our shared heritage might contribute to opening up society’s conversations around the role of culture in nation-making by reshaping our perceptions of who belongs and who doesn’t, whose lives are valued and affirmed and whose are not. Led by the Research Centre for Museums and Galleries in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, English Heritage and the National Trust, Permissible Beauty has been developed through a collaboration between art historian, performer and writer David McAlmont; portrait photographer Robert Taylor; researcher Richard Sandell; and filmmaker Mark Thomas. Permissible Beauty examines how beauty has been defined, hailed and perceived in the past and how this is reflected in, and shaped by, our nation’s heritage. It explores how fresh ways of recognising and celebrating beauty might be opened up and how more expansive, rich and generous expressions might be brought into view. Permissible Beauty aims to expand and enrich the repertoire of strategies museums and heritage use to engage audiences that rarely see themselves reflected in the nation’s heritage and, more broadly, to work in ways that counter racism, ableism, homophobia and transphobia.

Chairs Richard Sandell Co-Director, Research Centre for Museums and Galleries, University of Leicester

Speakers David McAlmont Writer, performer, historian, Architectural Association Aileen Peirce Head of Interpretation and Design, Historic Royal Palaces Robert Taylor Portrait photographer Mark Thomas Filmmaker

Workshop: Who's afraid of decolonisation?

In person attendees only Looking from certain perspectives in the museum sector it can feel as though there is uniform and unequivocal support for decolonisation, but is this necessarily true? Decolonisation, as an area of theory and practice, is a container for many different conversations, policies and practices. It can range from the repatriation of objects to the hiring of more diverse staff, for example. How does being a broad church of ideas and processes impact on how museum professionals approach decolonisation work? And when the field is so potentially emotive, does it lead people away from more difficult confrontations, such as their own positions of power, towards areas that are perceived as ‘safer’? In this workshop session we explore why decolonisation work is so emotive, what lies behind some of the unspoken assumptions, and what you can practically do to confront, rather than shy away from, its more complex aspects. We look at how to build common-purpose and solidarity in a team who will necessarily come to this work from different perspectives and with different agendas, and at how this can be a strength, rather than a weakness, in delivering meaningful change.

Speakers Roshi Naidoo Decolonising Programme Officer, Museums Association

Emerging Museum Professionals: We are the future!

In person attendees only We want to see emerging museum professionals actively involved in decision-making and shaping policy in museums. With 16- to 24-year-olds remaining one of the most under-served museum communities, the sector has to change to remain relevant, attract younger communities and encourage new people into the workforce. This session aims to empower young and emerging professionals to become actively involved within the sector and be equipped to influence change. Speakers discuss how emerging museum professionals can shape the future of museums as they relate to the conference themes. The session will provide an opportunity for current leaders to hear what they can do to support this group and embed their voices within organisational decision-making.

Chairs Shannen Johnson Learning and Engagement Officer, The Peace Museum