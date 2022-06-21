 Conference programme - Museums Association
  1. Events
  2. Conference 2022
  3. Conference programme

Conference 2022

Conference programme

Date

Wednesday 2 November

Friday 4 November

Saturday 5 November

Thursday 3 November

1000 - 1040
1040 - 1140
Main sessions
Intersectional sustainability
Workshop: All aboard the Skylark project

In person attendees only

Come and hear about an inspirational project that supports people with addiction issues by using heritage and skills development to build confidence, resilience and self-worth. The project is based around Skylark IX, a Dunkirk Little Ship that ended its working life as a pleasure craft on Loch Lomond.

Workshop: A new ethics of disposal?

In person attendees only

It has been 15 years since the publication of the original Disposal Toolkit and the MA is currently reviewing its guidance for ethical decision-making on disposals from museum collections. We want to empower the sector to embed disposal as part of sustainable collections practice to maintain relevant collections while continuing to protect important public collections from unethical sale.  Come to this workshop to find out more about the MA’s plans for a new toolkit, and for the opportunity to contribute your views on this important piece of work.

Speakers
Sarah Briggs
Collections Development Officer, Museums Association
Alistair Brown
Policy Manager, Museums Association
1040 - 1110
In Practice sessions
Pacific and Paisley – Collaboration and Change

Interisland Collective is a group of Tagata Moana (people of the Pacific ocean) artists, cultural practitioners, curators and community workers who have selected taonga, informed and designed the interpretive planning decisions for the display. Paisley Museum’s work with Interisland started with an extended visit by the group that set the foundations for a reciprocal relationship.

The visit to Paisley’s publicly accessible museum store changed the museum’s perception of the collections. The museum no longer sees them as “objects” but “taonga”  living, breathing manifestations that carry mana (a supernatural force in a person, place or object), narratives and ancestral history. Staff are now grappling with what that means for storage, research and display. Paisley Museum Re-Imagined and Interisland partners honestly reflect on the ongoing process and challenges of working and learning together. Hear why co-production can embed real change in organisations and why partnership working needs flexibility. 

Speakers
Jessica Palalagi
Member/General Manager, Interisland Collective/Arts Foundation/Te Tumu Toi
Aileen Strachan
Content Delivery Manager, Paisley Museum Re-Imagined
1120 - 1140
Sponsor session
1140 - 1150
1150 - 1250
Main sessions
Empire, Slavery & Scotland's Museums

Members of the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums Project Steering Group discuss how empire, colonialism and historic slavery can be addressed using museum collections and museum spaces. This group will discuss the key recommendations in their recent report and how the sector can take them forward, including funding opportunities. The project builds on existing work from within the equalities sector and from across Scotland’s museums, to explore how the sector can confront challenging histories in museums.

Chairs
Sheila Asante
Project Manager, Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums, Museums Galleries Scotland
Workshop: Climate justice

In person attendees only

An in-depth look at the Museums Association’s climate justice campaign.

Workshop: Professional development pathways

In person attendees only

Speakers
Tamsin Russell
Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association
@TamsinRussell
1150 - 1220
In Practice sessions
Designing a Yemeni community digital collection

In 2020, National Museums Liverpool was approached by a young man from the Yemeni community in Liverpool, seeking support for a relative with dementia. He said that the continued war in Yemen is preventing families from travelling to reconnect with their heritage, elders’ memories are fading, and young people are struggling to connect with their cultural heritage. His discovery of the My House of Memories app appeared to offer a solution but did not represent his family heritage – he wanted to get involved to change this.

This session shares the speakers’ experiences of working with the House of Memories team to co-create the Connecting with Yemeni Elders’ Heritage digital programme, including: the creation of a Yemini Advisory group; the process to engage young people as digital curators; and the production of a bilingual app package and toolkit specifically designed for museums working with diverse young people across the UK. The session also explores the significance of a digital Yemini collection co-created in Liverpool to support the wider UK Yemeni community.

Chairs
Dawn Carroll
Relationship Programme Manager, House of Memories, National Museums Liverpool
Speakers
Saba Ahmed
Community Development Worker, Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre
Miriam Alhanshali
Community Project Leader, House of Memories, National Museums Liverpool
Abdul Wase
Youth Activist, Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre
1250 - 1350
1350 - 1450
Museums Association Annual General Meeting

Come and hear about the work of the Museums Association over the past year. Includes the Museums Change Live Awards. 

1450 - 1500
1500 - 1600
Main sessions
Permissible Beauty

This session – a film screening and panel discussion – explores how the placing of Black queer lives at the centre of a bold reimagining of our shared heritage might contribute to opening up society’s conversations around the role of culture in nation-making by reshaping our perceptions of who belongs and who doesn’t, whose lives are valued and affirmed and whose are not. Led by the Research Centre for Museums and Galleries in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, English Heritage and the National Trust, Permissible Beauty has been developed through a collaboration between art historian, performer and writer David McAlmont; portrait photographer Robert Taylor; researcher Richard Sandell; and filmmaker Mark Thomas.

Permissible Beauty examines how beauty has been defined, hailed and perceived in the past and how this is reflected in, and shaped by, our nation’s heritage. It explores how fresh ways of recognising and celebrating beauty might be opened up and how more expansive, rich and generous expressions might be brought into view. Permissible Beauty aims to expand and enrich the repertoire of strategies museums and heritage use to engage audiences that rarely see themselves reflected in the nation’s heritage and, more broadly, to work in ways that counter racism, ableism, homophobia and transphobia. 

Chairs
Richard Sandell
Co-Director, Research Centre for Museums and Galleries, University of Leicester
Speakers
David McAlmont
Writer, performer, historian, Architectural Association
Aileen Peirce
Head of Interpretation and Design, Historic Royal Palaces
Robert Taylor
Portrait photographer
Mark Thomas
Filmmaker
Workshop: Who's afraid of decolonisation?

In person attendees only

Looking from certain perspectives in the museum sector it can feel as though there is uniform and unequivocal support for decolonisation, but is this necessarily true? Decolonisation, as an area of theory and practice, is a container for many different conversations, policies and practices. It can range from the repatriation of objects to the hiring of more diverse staff, for example. How does being a broad church of ideas and processes impact on how museum professionals approach decolonisation work? And when the field is so potentially emotive, does it lead people away from more difficult confrontations, such as their own positions of power, towards areas that are perceived as ‘safer’?

In this workshop session we explore why decolonisation work is so emotive, what lies behind some of the unspoken assumptions, and what you can practically do to confront, rather than shy away from, its more complex aspects. We look at how to build common-purpose and solidarity in a team who will necessarily come to this work from different perspectives and with different agendas, and at how this can be a strength, rather than a weakness, in delivering meaningful change. 

Speakers
Roshi Naidoo
Decolonising Programme Officer, Museums Association
Emerging Museum Professionals: We are the future!

In person attendees only

We want to see emerging museum professionals actively involved in decision-making and shaping policy in museums. With 16- to 24-year-olds remaining one of the most under-served museum communities, the sector has to change to remain relevant, attract younger communities and encourage new people into the workforce.

This session aims to empower young and emerging professionals to become actively involved within the sector and be equipped to influence change. Speakers discuss how emerging museum professionals can shape the future of museums as they relate to the conference themes. The session will provide an opportunity for current leaders to hear what they can do to support this group and embed their voices within organisational decision-making.  

Chairs
Shannen Johnson
Learning and Engagement Officer, The Peace Museum
Speakers
Dominique Coleman
Student of Archaeology & Heritage Practice (MA), University of Chester
Matt Holmes
Founder, UK Emerging Museums Professionals Network (UKEMPN)
@Mattimer
1500 - 1530
In Practice sessions
Grief and loss

Hear how the Jewish Museum London created a workshop that helps children to talk about the topic of loss. Rather than creating another factual workshop about Holocaust education, the museum wanted to instead think about how the world around it was evolving. Covid-19 had changed children’s lives forever and many were experiencing grief and loss for the first time. This project took a year to develop, and a pilot stage was launched in January 2022 in partnership with mental health experts at Grief Encounter, which supports children with loss. The team at the Jewish Museum London is now keen to share its knowledge and skills with others to help them support children and young people with mental health topics through their own collections. 

1540 - 1600
Sponsor session
1600 - 1640
1640 - 1740
Main sessions
Mutual support

The pandemic has brought the mental health of the workforce into stark focus. As the sector managed an unprecedented time of instability, the need for mutual support increased. With much of their membership being small independent museums, Scotland’s geographic forums became an important source of community and camaraderie during a time where many felt cut-off and isolated. This panel discussion highlights the variety of approaches taken, shares best practice and explores what more can be done within these ready-made networks to support and improve the wellbeing of the workforce.

Chairs
Neil Ogilvy
Forums Facilitator, Museums Galleries Scotland
Speakers
Dan Cottam
Manager/Curator, Grantown Museum
Bruce Mann
Archaeologist, Aberdeenshire Council
Nicola Moss
Curator, National Mining Museum Scotland
Workshop: Creating an anti-racist country – practical lessons from Welsh museums

In person attendees only

Welsh Government’s vision is “of a Wales that is proudly anti-racist, where everyone is treated as an equal citizen”. The creation of its Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan and the commitment to mandatory teaching of Black, Asian and minority ethnic histories in schools has created a policy framework that Welsh museums are now helping to deliver. Working collaboratively with community partners, museums of all sizes are addressing inequality within their collections, workforce, displays and programming.

This session focuses on practical examples of change in Welsh local and national museums. It shares learning from innovative practice and country-wide interventions and programmes and from museums’ focused, collaborative activity to change their policies and practice. It addresses areas such as developing collections and exhibitions; school resources; upskilling staff; and changing recruitment processes. Museum workers and community partners lead practical sessions to discuss the work they have undertaken together, explore the opportunities and challenges presented, and give practical tips and advice for delegates to take back to their own museums. 

Chairs
Victoria Rogers
Head of Museums and Collections, Welsh Government
Speakers
Nia Williams
Director of Learning and Public Programmes, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales
Rachael Rogers
Museums and Arts Manager, MonLife
Reclaiming the narrative – violence against women and girls

In person attendees only

The past year has shone a light on violence against women and girls. The isolating impact of Covid has also led to increasing levels of domestic abuse. According to Women’s Aid, the police in England and Wales receive more than 100 calls an hour (on average) relating to domestic abuse, and this has increased during the pandemic. Scottish Women’s Aid estimates that one in five women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime and has charted an increased demand for women’s support services as a result of Covid.

In this session, a panel of experts and campaigners explore what role museums can play in highlighting domestic abuse, how we can support people who have suffered abuse, and how we can make sure their voices and stories are represented. Speakers from women’s organisations, museums and the Safer Museums working group discuss whether museums can become safe spaces by working with community organisations. 

1640 - 1710
In Practice sessions
Industrial, independent, small and... green?

Each day that we run the historic static steam engines in our small, independent, community-focused industrial site we burn one ton of carbon. Is there a way to continue running as a museum without it becoming economically and socially unviable? This session explores how we are setting out to answer this question, and touches on governance, leadership, staff training, interpretation and the visitor experience. There is also the really big question: why and how we are focusing on sustainability at a time of reduced income with no external funding? We aim to inspire you, no matter your museum’s subject, size or budget, to give this work a go, be brave and think about your organisation in a new way.

Chairs
Liz Power
Director, London Museum of Water and Steam
Speakers
Thomas Eastgate
Principal Consultation, Worley
Mark Skelly
Director, Skelly and Couch
1720 - 1740
Sponsor session
1740 - 1840
Hannah Lavery

Award-winning poet and playwright Hannah Lavery was appointed the Edinburgh Makar in 2021. She is an associate artist with the National Theatre of Scotland and has written for Radio Four, Lyceum Theatre and Pitlochry Theatre.

The Drift, her highly acclaimed autobiographical lyric play, toured as part of the National Theatre of Scotland’s Season in 2019 and 2020. Hannah’s debut collection, Blood Salt Spring, was published this year by Polygon and her pamphlet, Finding Seaglass, was published by Stewed Rhubarb. Her play Lament for Sheku Bayoh premiered at Edinburgh International Festival in 2020 and toured in its digital version to Auckland Arts Festival.

Hannah was selected by Owen Sheers as one of his Ten Writers Asking Questions That Will Shape Our Future for the International Literature Showcase, a project from the National Writing Centre and the British Council. She was a recipient of the Adopt a Playwright Award 2020 and the New Playwright’s Award from Playwriting Studio Scotland 2019. 

Speakers
Hannah Lavery
Poet, playwright and Edinburgh Makar
