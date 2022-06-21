Conference 2022

Wednesday 2 November
Friday 4 November
Saturday 5 November
Thursday 3 November
Main sessions
Intersectional sustainability
Workshop: All aboard the Skylark project
In person attendees only
Come and hear about an inspirational project that supports people with addiction issues by using heritage and skills development to build confidence, resilience and self-worth. The project is based around Skylark IX, a Dunkirk Little Ship that ended its working life as a pleasure craft on Loch Lomond.
Workshop: A new ethics of disposal?
In person attendees only
It has been 15 years since the publication of the original Disposal Toolkit and the MA is currently reviewing its guidance for ethical decision-making on disposals from museum collections. We want to empower the sector to embed disposal as part of sustainable collections practice to maintain relevant collections while continuing to protect important public collections from unethical sale. Come to this workshop to find out more about the MA’s plans for a new toolkit, and for the opportunity to contribute your views on this important piece of work.
Speakers
In Practice sessions
Pacific and Paisley – Collaboration and Change
Interisland Collective is a group of Tagata Moana (people of the Pacific ocean) artists, cultural practitioners, curators and community workers who have selected taonga, informed and designed the interpretive planning decisions for the display. Paisley Museum’s work with Interisland started with an extended visit by the group that set the foundations for a reciprocal relationship.
The visit to Paisley’s publicly accessible museum store changed the museum’s perception of the collections. The museum no longer sees them as “objects” but “taonga” – living, breathing manifestations that carry mana (a supernatural force in a person, place or object), narratives and ancestral history. Staff are now grappling with what that means for storage, research and display. Paisley Museum Re-Imagined and Interisland partners honestly reflect on the ongoing process and challenges of working and learning together. Hear why co-production can embed real change in organisations and why partnership working needs flexibility.
Speakers
Main sessions
Empire, Slavery & Scotland's Museums
Members of the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums Project Steering Group discuss how empire, colonialism and historic slavery can be addressed using museum collections and museum spaces. This group will discuss the key recommendations in their recent report and how the sector can take them forward, including funding opportunities. The project builds on existing work from within the equalities sector and from across Scotland’s museums, to explore how the sector can confront challenging histories in museums.
Chairs
Workshop: Climate justice
In person attendees only
An in-depth look at the Museums Association’s climate justice campaign.
Workshop: Professional development pathways
In person attendees only
Speakers
In Practice sessions
Designing a Yemeni community digital collection
In 2020, National Museums Liverpool was approached by a young man from the Yemeni community in Liverpool, seeking support for a relative with dementia. He said that the continued war in Yemen is preventing families from travelling to reconnect with their heritage, elders’ memories are fading, and young people are struggling to connect with their cultural heritage. His discovery of the My House of Memories app appeared to offer a solution but did not represent his family heritage – he wanted to get involved to change this.
This session shares the speakers’ experiences of working with the House of Memories team to co-create the Connecting with Yemeni Elders’ Heritage digital programme, including: the creation of a Yemini Advisory group; the process to engage young people as digital curators; and the production of a bilingual app package and toolkit specifically designed for museums working with diverse young people across the UK. The session also explores the significance of a digital Yemini collection co-created in Liverpool to support the wider UK Yemeni community.
Chairs
Speakers
Museums Association Annual General Meeting
Come and hear about the work of the Museums Association over the past year. Includes the Museums Change Live Awards.
Main sessions
Permissible Beauty
This session – a film screening and panel discussion – explores how the placing of Black queer lives at the centre of a bold reimagining of our shared heritage might contribute to opening up society’s conversations around the role of culture in nation-making by reshaping our perceptions of who belongs and who doesn’t, whose lives are valued and affirmed and whose are not. Led by the Research Centre for Museums and Galleries in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, English Heritage and the National Trust, Permissible Beauty has been developed through a collaboration between art historian, performer and writer David McAlmont; portrait photographer Robert Taylor; researcher Richard Sandell; and filmmaker Mark Thomas.
Permissible Beauty examines how beauty has been defined, hailed and perceived in the past and how this is reflected in, and shaped by, our nation’s heritage. It explores how fresh ways of recognising and celebrating beauty might be opened up and how more expansive, rich and generous expressions might be brought into view. Permissible Beauty aims to expand and enrich the repertoire of strategies museums and heritage use to engage audiences that rarely see themselves reflected in the nation’s heritage and, more broadly, to work in ways that counter racism, ableism, homophobia and transphobia.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop: Who's afraid of decolonisation?
In person attendees only
Looking from certain perspectives in the museum sector it can feel as though there is uniform and unequivocal support for decolonisation, but is this necessarily true? Decolonisation, as an area of theory and practice, is a container for many different conversations, policies and practices. It can range from the repatriation of objects to the hiring of more diverse staff, for example. How does being a broad church of ideas and processes impact on how museum professionals approach decolonisation work? And when the field is so potentially emotive, does it lead people away from more difficult confrontations, such as their own positions of power, towards areas that are perceived as ‘safer’?
In this workshop session we explore why decolonisation work is so emotive, what lies behind some of the unspoken assumptions, and what you can practically do to confront, rather than shy away from, its more complex aspects. We look at how to build common-purpose and solidarity in a team who will necessarily come to this work from different perspectives and with different agendas, and at how this can be a strength, rather than a weakness, in delivering meaningful change.
Speakers
Emerging Museum Professionals: We are the future!
In person attendees only
We want to see emerging museum professionals actively involved in decision-making and shaping policy in museums. With 16- to 24-year-olds remaining one of the most under-served museum communities, the sector has to change to remain relevant, attract younger communities and encourage new people into the workforce.
This session aims to empower young and emerging professionals to become actively involved within the sector and be equipped to influence change. Speakers discuss how emerging museum professionals can shape the future of museums as they relate to the conference themes. The session will provide an opportunity for current leaders to hear what they can do to support this group and embed their voices within organisational decision-making.
Chairs
Speakers
In Practice sessions
Grief and loss
Hear how the Jewish Museum London created a workshop that helps children to talk about the topic of loss. Rather than creating another factual workshop about Holocaust education, the museum wanted to instead think about how the world around it was evolving. Covid-19 had changed children’s lives forever and many were experiencing grief and loss for the first time. This project took a year to develop, and a pilot stage was launched in January 2022 in partnership with mental health experts at Grief Encounter, which supports children with loss. The team at the Jewish Museum London is now keen to share its knowledge and skills with others to help them support children and young people with mental health topics through their own collections.
Main sessions
Mutual support
The pandemic has brought the mental health of the workforce into stark focus. As the sector managed an unprecedented time of instability, the need for mutual support increased. With much of their membership being small independent museums, Scotland’s geographic forums became an important source of community and camaraderie during a time where many felt cut-off and isolated. This panel discussion highlights the variety of approaches taken, shares best practice and explores what more can be done within these ready-made networks to support and improve the wellbeing of the workforce.
Chairs
Speakers
Workshop: Creating an anti-racist country – practical lessons from Welsh museums
In person attendees only
Welsh Government’s vision is “of a Wales that is proudly anti-racist, where everyone is treated as an equal citizen”. The creation of its Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan and the commitment to mandatory teaching of Black, Asian and minority ethnic histories in schools has created a policy framework that Welsh museums are now helping to deliver. Working collaboratively with community partners, museums of all sizes are addressing inequality within their collections, workforce, displays and programming.
This session focuses on practical examples of change in Welsh local and national museums. It shares learning from innovative practice and country-wide interventions and programmes and from museums’ focused, collaborative activity to change their policies and practice. It addresses areas such as developing collections and exhibitions; school resources; upskilling staff; and changing recruitment processes. Museum workers and community partners lead practical sessions to discuss the work they have undertaken together, explore the opportunities and challenges presented, and give practical tips and advice for delegates to take back to their own museums.
Chairs
Speakers
Reclaiming the narrative – violence against women and girls
In person attendees only
The past year has shone a light on violence against women and girls. The isolating impact of Covid has also led to increasing levels of domestic abuse. According to Women’s Aid, the police in England and Wales receive more than 100 calls an hour (on average) relating to domestic abuse, and this has increased during the pandemic. Scottish Women’s Aid estimates that one in five women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime and has charted an increased demand for women’s support services as a result of Covid.
In this session, a panel of experts and campaigners explore what role museums can play in highlighting domestic abuse, how we can support people who have suffered abuse, and how we can make sure their voices and stories are represented. Speakers from women’s organisations, museums and the Safer Museums working group discuss whether museums can become safe spaces by working with community organisations.
In Practice sessions
Industrial, independent, small and... green?
Each day that we run the historic static steam engines in our small, independent, community-focused industrial site we burn one ton of carbon. Is there a way to continue running as a museum without it becoming economically and socially unviable? This session explores how we are setting out to answer this question, and touches on governance, leadership, staff training, interpretation and the visitor experience. There is also the really big question: why and how we are focusing on sustainability at a time of reduced income with no external funding? We aim to inspire you, no matter your museum’s subject, size or budget, to give this work a go, be brave and think about your organisation in a new way.
Chairs
Speakers
Hannah Lavery
Award-winning poet and playwright Hannah Lavery was appointed the Edinburgh Makar in 2021. She is an associate artist with the National Theatre of Scotland and has written for Radio Four, Lyceum Theatre and Pitlochry Theatre.
The Drift, her highly acclaimed autobiographical lyric play, toured as part of the National Theatre of Scotland’s Season in 2019 and 2020. Hannah’s debut collection, Blood Salt Spring, was published this year by Polygon and her pamphlet, Finding Seaglass, was published by Stewed Rhubarb. Her play Lament for Sheku Bayoh premiered at Edinburgh International Festival in 2020 and toured in its digital version to Auckland Arts Festival.
Hannah was selected by Owen Sheers as one of his Ten Writers Asking Questions That Will Shape Our Future for the International Literature Showcase, a project from the National Writing Centre and the British Council. She was a recipient of the Adopt a Playwright Award 2020 and the New Playwright’s Award from Playwriting Studio Scotland 2019.