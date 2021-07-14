Conference 2021: Brave New World

Sunday 7 November
Opening party – Merseyside Maritime Museum
Start off your conference experience by networking with colleagues and seeing the latest exhibition at the Merseyside Maritime Museum.
Monday 8 November
Conference introduction
Hear from our host about what to expect over the next few days and how to make the most of your time at conference.
Keynote panel: The future of repatriation
An international panel discusses the future of repatriating museum objects.
In Practice sessions
Queering the museum: Celebrating LGBTQ+ at RAMM
The Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery (Ramm) in Exeter shares how it has worked with the University of Exeter and the LGBTQ+ community to address a lack of representation of LGBTQ+ voices, histories and heritage in its collections. This session examines what it means to queer museum collections, how to ensure this work is embedded and visible, and how to engage with different audiences to improve understanding of gender and sexual diversity.
Speakers
Ellie Coleman, Engagement Officer, Ramm
Jana Funke, Associate Professor of English and Sexuality Studies, University of Exeter
Natalie McGrath, Writer and Socially-Engaged Artist
Career interruptions
Careers can be interrupted for many reasons – you might have experienced furlough or redundancy, taken parental or carer leave, or temporarily left the sector. This session shares practical ways you can get back to museums and resume your career.
Speakers
Main sessions
Decolonisation Guidance Working Group launch
Over the past two years, the Museums Association’s Decolonisation Guidance Working Group has been collaborating to produce advice for the sector on this critical area of museum practice. Join members of the working group to explore the thinking, advice and practical steps that shape this new guidance.
Collections with feelings
Museum collections are missing feelings, dreams, hope, love, hate and heartbreaks. The stories can be quite one‐sided, the objects can be dry. In this session we hear from colleagues around the world that are trying to sprinkle more feeling in museums by collecting love, breakups and dreams, but also from those that are trying to unveil and uncover stories of love from their collections.
Our speakers look at how museums can open up collections to not only engage new audiences but to rethink what and how we collect. They discuss how collecting with the help of our audiences can create more emotional and relatable collections. They explore how curating more humane narratives can help improve health and wellbeing and provide inspiration and hope for the future.
Chair
Foteini Aravani, Curator, Museum of London
Speakers
Dražen Grubišić, Co-founder, Museum of Broken Relationships
Sharon Sliwinski, Creator and editor, Museum of Dreams/Professor of Information & Media
Studies, Western University in Canada
Vicky Iglikowski-Broad, Principal Records Specialist – Diverse Histories, National Archives
Through a new lens: Are Sites of Conscience everywhere in the UK?
Recent reports, heated debates and new museums have demonstrated the need for museums and historic sites in the UK to move forward with new ways of engaging the public with the past to create a more just future for all.
In 2021, the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience has partnered with Newcastle University to explore the meaning and potential of Sites of Conscience in a UK framework. In this informal conversation, representatives from Newcastle, the coalition and two UK sites (one physical, one virtual) discuss museums’ role in developing positive memory practices relating to situations of historical violence, inequalities, oppression and suffering, in pursuit of equal justice in the present.
Chair
Linda Norris, Senior Specialist in Methodology and Practice, International Coalition of Sites of Conscience
Speakers
Joanne Sayner, Co-director, Centre for Heritage at Newcastle University and Senior Lecturer in Cultural and Heritage Studies, School of Arts and Cultures, Newcastle University
Adrian Kerr, Manager, Museum of Free Derry
Chao Tayiana, Co-founder, Museum of British Colonialism
In Practice sessions
How to write a carbon management plan – and tap into environmental grants
Dundee Museum of Transport is creating Europe’s first fully carbon neutral transport museum in Dundee by retrofitting its Grade B-listed Maryfield Tram Depot. This practical session shares the benefits of creating a carbon management plan, the framework and support needed to get started, and some of the environmental grants available to help fund this work.
Speakers
Alexander Goodger, Museum Manager, Dundee Museum of Transport
Paying for it: Sustainable and fair participatory practice
Museums are increasingly working with their communities to inform and sometimes lead practice – but how can we make these relationships fair? How can we make it worth participants’ efforts and ensure we are not utilising a free workforce? In this session, two MA funded projects share how they have approached this issue and discuss some of the considerations that are needed to find the best solution for participants to ensure equity.
Speakers
Main sessions
What next for learning and engagement?
A session focusing on the Museums Association’s Learning and Engagement Manifesto, a call for museums to play a central role in civil renewal and social change to address the challenges of our time. This manifesto has been built on two years of research, engagement and consultation with those that work in and with museums. It provides a framework for all museums, whatever their history, scale, funding or model of governance, to reflect on their purpose and develop their practice.
The intentions of collections
Curator E‐J Scott leads a discussion on the growth of community collecting. The session asks what can be collected and who can collect it, to go on show under the banner of “museum”? Is starting a museum a privilege to be enjoyed equally, by all? And who is taking charge of – if indeed it would be ethical to do so – managing the profound social responsibility museums carry as institutions that shape knowledge?
Chair
E‐J Scott
In Practice sessions
Building inclusive educational resources through contemporary collecting
The Jewish Museum London showcases how it has worked collaboratively with community partners to create inclusive and representative resources for teachers and students about Judaism and the Jewish community. Learn more about its partnership approach to create anti-racism resources, including an online image library and seminar series.
Speakers
Shereen Hunte, Learning Programme Manager, Jewish Museum London
Frances Jeens, Interim Museum Director, Jewish Museum London
Kathryn Wright, CEO, Culham St Gabriel’s Trust
Museum Ethics 101
From managing collections to working with audiences, museum workers are regularly asked to make ethical judgements in the course of their work. Find out how to navigate the rights and wrongs of museum practice and learn how you can use the Code of Ethics for Museums and the Ethics Committee to support ethical decision-making in your museum.
Keynote: Annual General Meeting, including Museums Change Lives Awards
Gillian Findlay, president of the Museums Association and Acting Cultural Venues Manager at Edinburgh Museums, delivers her vision for the future of the museum sector and the MA’s role in that vision.
Museums Association Annual General Meeting
The annual general meeting is an opportunity to find out more about the work of the MA in the last year and our plans for the year ahead. Hear from key board members and staff about the campaigns and activities that your professional association has undertaken as well as reviews of major projects, financial performance, membership subscriptions and a celebration of those awarded the Associateship (AMA) and the Fellowship (FMA). Non-members are welcome to attend, but only members can vote.
Museums Change Lives Awards
The Museums Change Lives awards celebrate museums and people who have made a big impact in their communities. We’ll be awarding three institutional awards (Best Museums Change Lives Project Award, Digital Engagement Award and Best Small Museum Project Award) and one individual award (Radical Changemaker Award).
In Practice sessions
How to create blended museum learning programmes
Following the development of online learning delivery throughout the pandemic, this session, organised by the Group for Education in Museums (GEM) and Engage, explores the potential of blended learning as an approach for museum, gallery and heritage educators in the future.
This session enables participants to learn from practical examples, build ideas and approaches for new models of interactive delivery. With examples of practice from National Museums Scotland and the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, the session addresses what types of digital learning we want to continue, what the challenges are and how can we move towards a blended delivery model in the future.
Speakers
Sarah Cowie, Engagement Manager, National Museum Scotland
Vicky Sturrs, Head of Learning and Civic Engagement, Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art
Rachel Tranter, Director, GEM
Career crossroads
Thinking about your future during times of uncertainty can be hard. This session explores your wants, needs and next steps by showcasing 10 self-directed exercises to help you refine your thinking and provide you with clarity for your next chapter.
Speakers
Main sessions
What does the post-Covid museum look like?
The classless museum
Museum as Muck brings together leading academic voices and game-changers on socioeconomic diversity in the cultural and creative industries to discuss the provocation: “What would a classless museum look like?” This challenging session examines the barriers to overcome and asks if we are ready for a classless museum.
It also offers examples of real change happening in the cultural sector, and addresses strategies to get organisation‐wide buy‐in to tackle oppressive systems within our museums. This session provides insight into the class equity journey for museums from a strategic, activist and academic perspective.
Chair
Fran Riando, Steering group member, Museum as Muck
Speakers
Dave O’Brien, Chancellor’s Fellow, Cultural and Creative Industries, University of Edinburgh
Neil Griffiths, Managing Director, Arts Emergency
Catriona West, Director, Powell‐Cotton Museum
The ethics of contemporary collecting
Recent events have led to a resurgence in contemporary collecting projects, many addressing complex and nuanced subjects. This workshop gives delegates the chance to get to grips with some of the major ethical issues, including collecting trauma; collecting safely from social justice movements; collecting in a climate emergency; collecting born‐digital ethically; and collecting hateful/harmful material. Group discussions interrogate each of these issues and are facilitated by the editors of the contemporary collecting toolkit and members of the contemporary collecting group.
Chair
Susanna Cordner, Senior Research Fellow: Archives, London College of Fashion, University of the Arts, London
Speakers
Rosamund Lily West, Curator, Kingston Museum, and Documentary Curator, London Transport Museum
Jen Kavanagh, Freelance Curator, Project Manager and Oral historian
Ellie Miles, Documentary Curator, London Transport Museum
In Practice sessions
Game On: Creating playful and participatory online activities
The Covid pandemic has forced museums to shift to a more active and engaging online presence. In this session, the Newark Museum of Art and Birmingham Museums Trust share how they have developed online games aimed at a younger and more diverse audience. They address the challenges and lessons, and discuss how digital technology can be used to create meaningful experiences beyond the pandemic.
Speakers
Silvia Filippini Fantoni, Deputy Director Learning & Engagement, Newark Museum of Art
Linda Spurdle, Head of Digital, Birmingham Museum Trust
Curating conflict
Museums are often tasked with collecting and interpreting conflicts and controversies from history and the present day. In this session, Hannah Crowdy explains how National Museums Northern Ireland has approached curating conflict through an ethical lens and offers advice on how your museum can approach similar issues.
Speaker
Hannah Crowdy, Head of Curatorial, National Museums NI
Main sessions
International exchange: Reimagining the museum of the future
Museums across the globe have had to face the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic over the past 18 months. In conversation with Elaine Heumann Gurian, a panel of international museum leaders share their experience and knowledge to suggest examples of new opportunities and advances over long-standing unresolved problems in museums today.
Amidst a sea of well-meaning rhetoric about change in the sector, the panel explores where authentic examples of change give cause for optimism and how can we use these examples to multiply the museum justice we are hoping for.
Chair
Elaine Heumann Gurian, Museum Consultant
Speakers
Jette Sandahl, Curator and Museum Consultant
Zak Mensah, Joint CEO, Birmingham Museums
Melanie Adams, Director, Anacostia Museum
Margo Neale, Head: Centre for Indigenous Knowledges, Senior Indigenous Curator and Adviser to the Director, National Museum of Australia
Museums Save Lives
Thanks to the Covid crisis, the UK’s medical museums have never been more relevant to people’s lives. Almost literally overnight, these venues became immersed in history in the making. Whether directly serving urgently needed medical education, collecting Covid-related material, hosting public vaccination centres and clinical trials or working to create potentially life‐saving trusted information channels for anxious and sceptical communities, medical museums find themselves on a new front line.
A panel drawn from medical museums who have risen to the challenge delves into how we make sense of the biggest shared story of our time, engaging the audience in a lively discussion about what we can learn from our collective experience of the pandemic – and how we can transform from Museums that Change Lives to Museums that Save Lives.
Chair
Nat Edwards, Chief Executive, Thackray Museum of Medicine, Leeds
Speakers
Caroline Hamson, Heritage Manager, Anaesthesia Museum, London
Dean Paton, Chief Executive, Big Heritage
Frances Reed, Events and Exhibitions Coordinator, Royal College of Nursing Library and Heritage Centre
Keynote
Hear from one of our keynote speakers (to be confirmed).
Conference party – Museum of Liverpool
Unwind after a great first day at conference by joining us for our conference party at the Museum of Liverpool.
Tuesday 9 November
Conference introduction
Hear from our host about what to expect from the second day of conference and beyond, and how to make the most of your time at conference.
Keynote
Hear from one of our keynote speakers (to be confirmed).
In Practice sessions
Your new audience engagement plan
The 21st-Century Visitor Attractions programme supported five museums through a 12‐week journey examining how to foster real change and develop meaningful audience engagement strategies. This session, aimed at smaller museums with limited audience research, examines what being vision‐led and audience‐focused truly means – and supports you to create your own strategy.
Speakers
Guy Turton, Director, Morris Hargreaves McIntyre
Sian Booth, Cultural Services Manager, Mansfield District Council
Meaningful ways to measure digital impact
In 2017, the Museums Association produced a toolkit for measuring socially engaged practice, encouraging the sector to think more deeply about evidencing how their museum is changing lives. Over the past 18 months, the sector has rapidly adapted many of its engagement approaches to online audiences – but have we adapted our evaluation to match? In this session we explore some ways museums can show more than just the log-on figures of their online engagement and discuss why it’s important we do this.
Speakers
Main sessions
Community‐led recovery in Australian museums
‘You came to our country and didn’t turn black’ references those who came to Australia but did not observe the laws of the land and turn “black”, or turn back, when they found the land occupied. In Australia, Aboriginal communities from remote regions survived the pandemic without incident. Why? Because they retreated to the safety net of Country and reconnected with age‐old values about how to care for Country and each other, in concert with nature.
These teachings are explored in the ground breaking, community‐led exhibition Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters which, after breaking records at the National Museum Australia and the new Western Australian Museum Boola Bardip, goes global in 2021. It erects new structures demonstrating how museums can thrive by fusing ancient sagas and augmented reality through transformational digital experiences to create a brave new world where indigenous cultural values occupy museums.
Chair
Alec Coles, Chief Executive Officer, Western Australian Museum
Speakers
Nigel Hurst, Contemporary Arts Consultant, The Box, Plymouth
Margo Neale, Head: Centre for Indigenous Knowledges, Senior Indigenous Curator and Adviser to the Director, National Museum of Australia
We are all complicit in systemic oppression: What can a museum worker do?
Teresa Cisneros and Selene Burn from the Wellcome Collection share their experiences of working to achieve the organisation’s commitment to embed access, diversity and inclusion across the museum. They focus on enabling staff to learn to become more inclusive and to embed a critically reflective practice by creating opportunities for everyone to develop a deep understanding of access, diversity and inclusion.
They share what it is like to work in this way with a specific focus on the Social Justice Curriculum, a significant personal, professional and collective mandatory learning journey for staff, with modules focusing on anti‐racism and anti‐ableism developed with external professionals.
Chair
Natasha Trotman, Equality Designer, Researcher and Lecturer
Speakers
Selene Burn, Access Lead, Wellcome Collection
Teresa Cisneros, Inclusive Practice Lead, Wellcome Collection
In Practice sessions
Climate Beacons: Developing lasting public engagement with climate change
Developed to coincide with the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Climate Beacons pairs organisations in the arts, culture, heritage, climate science, policy, the public sector, and civil society to develop lasting public engagement with climate change. This session offers you highlights of what they have created and discusses the legacy of this work.
Speaker
Rachael Rowley, Head of Resources, Museums Galleries Scotland
Decolonising museums
In 2019 the Museums Association established a Decolonisation Guidance Working Group to produce guidance for the sector on how to bring decolonial practice into all areas of museum practice in the UK. In this session, members of the working group share the steps we can take as practitioners and organisations in decolonising museum practice.
Speaker
Antonia Canal, Policy and Campaigns Officer, Museums Association
Main sessions
Contemporary artists and decolonising European narratives
A session focusing on the role that artists have in disrupting history and the European narrative that has been at the forefront of everyday culture. Three international artists talk about how they present ideas of decolonisation through their work.
Covid-19 as a catalyst for change
This session brings together a mix of public and independent funders to explore their responses to funding museums and cultural institutions during the Covid‐19 pandemic. They reflect on whether creativity, resourcefulness and responsiveness drove their thinking at the time and what they might do differently now with the benefit of hindsight. Panellists consider what more must be done on the road to recovery and renewal, and share what they are prioritising now as part of their response to this brave new world.
Chair
Virginia Tandy, Arts and Heritage Consultant and Director of CADA the Creative Ageing Development Agency
Speakers
Dorothée Irving, Head of Grants, John Ellerman Foundation
Sarah Philp, Director of Programme and Policy, Art Fund
Gillian Simison, Grants Development Manager, Museums Galleries Scotland
Brave New World? When cars are burning on your street, what use are museums?
This session was proposed at a time of rioting in Northern Ireland, with the events blamed on the “perfect storm” of Brexit, Covid-19 and boredom. It seemed that the country was retreating to its politically vulnerable and tribal pasts, with four nights of civil unrest demonstrating the fragility of the peace process and fear of what the coming months and years could hold. In order to resist such a breakdown, once again every sector needs to pull together with the shared goal of building a resilient society that can navigate challenge peacefully. This session brings together the perspectives of three local councillors representing different political parties, each with an interest in museums, to consider the purpose, value and contribution of museums, with a particular focus on identity issues that challenge and lead to conflict between communities.
Chair
Elizabeth Crooke, Professor Heritage and Museum Studies, Ulster University
Speakers
Yvonne Boyle, Alliance Party and Alderman of Causeway Coast and Glens District Council
Rory Farrell, Social Democratic Labour Party and Councillor Derry City and Strabane District Council
Keith Turner, Ulster Unionist and Councillor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
In Practice sessions
Creating digital tours
In March of 2020, the National trust for Scotland and Virtual Visits collaborated to create virtual tours – with surprising results. Join the partners for a frank discussion about project management, the metrics and the lessons learned.
Speakers
Katey Boal, Visitor Services Manager, Engagement, The National Trust for Scotland
John Corellis, Commercial & Partnerships Director, Virtual Visits
Workforce wellbeing
Wellbeing can be both individual and collective. This session explores key triggers that may affect wellbeing and shares some of the ways to take control or minimise the impacts.
Speakers
Keynote – From words to action: Museums and anti-racism
The tumultuous events that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 shone a bright light on all forms of racism and anti-Blackness and the relationship between Western museum collections and colonialism. In the aftermath, many museums in the UK issued statements of solidarity and committed to anti-racism activity. Culture& and the Museums Association bring together a panel of experts to reflect on what happened last year and to explore what museums need to do next to address diversity in their workforce, collections and public programmes.
Speakers
Errol Francis, Artistic Director and CEO, Culture&
Miles Greenwood, Curator (Legacies of Slavery & Empire), Glasgow Life
Sara Wajid, Joint CEO, Birmingham Museums Trust
In Practice sessions
Creating and sustaining equitable partnerships
How can museums and galleries develop lasting, equitable partnerships, creating real change with communities, impacting on people’s lives for the better? Consultant Mark O’Neill starts this session with a call for a strategic approach to explore the potential for engagement work to democratise museums and reduce inequalities in museum attendance. The London Museum of Water and Steam and Ty Pawb in Wrexham then demonstrate how community participation can be achieved, sharing the challenges as well as opportunities of working towards long-term equitable relationships with communities.
Speakers
Mark O’Neill, Museum Consultant
Liz Power, Director, London Museum of Water and Steam
Jo Marsh, Creative Director, Ty Pawb
Discovering the AMA
Professional development ensures that we remain up-to-date and contributing to the sector, as well as (for some) helping us to realise our career ambitions. The AMA programme develops well-rounded museum professionals through mentoring, peer support and opportunities for critical reflection and thinking. In this session, discover what you can expect from the programme and hear about the benefits.
Speakers
Main sessions
Supporting diversity, equality and inclusion in museums
How work rules, recruitment and procedures can make a difference to commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion in organisations.
In Practice sessions
Participation post-Covid: What do audiences really want?
This session shares insights from two pieces of research from the Audience Agency into how audiences engaged during the Covid pandemic – and their intentions for visiting museums in the future. Discover how museums and galleries can use these insights into audience behaviour for future planning in the new post‐pandemic world and gaining a deeper understanding of the importance of audience data.
Speakers
Anne Torreggiani, Chief Executive Officer, the Audience Agency
Oliver Mantell, Director of Evidence and Insight, The Audience Agency
Embedding anti-racism in cultural arts organisations
2020 saw an urgent focus on anti-racism across society. Many museums responded to this call for change, but it remains vital that organisations take sustained action for anti-racism. In this session, Laurent John and Natalya Best-Forbes (Co-Chairs of the Anti-Racism Task Force) share their experience leading change as part of the Somerset House Anti-Racism Task Force.
Speakers
Laurent John, Studios Coordinator, Somerset House
Natalya Best-Forbes, Inclusive Talent Programmes Manager, Somerset House
Main sessions
Building community engagement through outdoor spaces
This session explores how museums can use their public outdoor spaces to actively engage in and help build community. Melanie Adams, director of the Anacostia Museum, the community museum that is part of the Smithsonian, discusses how she converted her exhibition on Black “Men of Change” to an outdoor exhibition because the museum was closed. Dianna Djokey shares her experience of working as the project manager on Safe Spaces Soton, a scheme to reclaim unused spaces in Southampton as part of her role at the city’s John Hansard Gallery. This new initiative seeks to encourage the reactivation and rehumanisation of seemingly forgotten ‘in-between’ areas. Tricia Austin, the former head of the Narrative Experience course at Central St Martins, has extensive knowledge of creating outdoor art spaces in public areas that build community as a process and an outcome.
Chair
Elaine Heumann Gurian, Museum Consultant
Speakers
Melanie Adams, Director, Anacostia Museum
Tricia Austin, Academic, Design Consultant and Author
Diana Djokey, Communities Curator, John Hansard Gallery, Southampton
Museum ethics in a changing world
For decades, the Code of Ethics for museums has been a core document that underpins ethical good practice in the sector. But in a fast-changing world, can the code and the Museums Association’s Ethics Committee respond effectively to the ethical challenges of the present? In this session, members of the Ethics Committee consider if and how our sector’s approach to ethics needs to change in light of major current ethical issues such as restitution, disposal, and independent decision making.
Chair
Michael Terwey, Ethics Committee Chair and Head of Heritage Services and Consultancy, National Trust for Scotland
Speakers
Neil Curtis, Head of Museums and Special Collections, University of Aberdeen
Victoria Hollows, Chief Executive, Renfrewshire Leisure
Chanté St Clair Inglis, Head of Collections Services, National Museums Scotland
Keynote panel: The climate crisis – what role for museums?
Museums have been grappling with their climate and environmental responsibilities for years. But with Cop26 taking place in the UK this year and the problem growing ever more urgent, what is the role for the museums sector? What interventions make a positive contribution? And how can museums learn from other sectors to reduce their own environmental impact while mobilising communities to take action? This session hears from the Museum for Climate Action project as they take their work to Cop26.
Speakers
Rodney Harrison, Professor of Heritage Studies, UCL
Henry McGhie, Founder, Curating Tomorrow
Closing party – Walker Art Gallery
Celebrate the end of your time at this year’s conference by socialising with sector colleagues at the Walker Art Gallery.
Wednesday 10 November
Museum tours
- Bluecoat contemporary arts centre
- Fact Liverpool
- International Slavery Museum
- Liverpool Cathedral
- Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral
- Museum of Liverpool
- World Museum
Timings and full programme to be announced soon.