Conference 2021: Brave New World

Decolonisation Guidance Working Group launch

Over the past two years, the Museums Association’s Decolonisation Guidance Working Group has been collaborating to produce advice for the sector on this critical area of museum practice. Join members of the working group to explore the thinking, advice and practical steps that shape this new guidance.

Collections with feelings

Museum collections are missing feelings, dreams, hope, love, hate and heartbreaks. The stories can be quite one‐sided, the objects can be dry. In this session we hear from colleagues around the world that are trying to sprinkle more feeling in museums by collecting love, breakups and dreams, but also from those that are trying to unveil and uncover stories of love from their collections. Our speakers look at how museums can open up collections to not only engage new audiences but to rethink what and how we collect. They discuss how collecting with the help of our audiences can create more emotional and relatable collections. They explore how curating more humane narratives can help improve health and wellbeing and provide inspiration and hope for the future.

Chair

Foteini Aravani, Curator, Museum of London

Speakers

Dražen Grubišić, Co-founder, Museum of Broken Relationships

Sharon Sliwinski, Creator and editor, Museum of Dreams/Professor of Information & Media

Studies, Western University in Canada

Vicky Iglikowski-Broad, Principal Records Specialist – Diverse Histories, National Archives

Through a new lens: Are Sites of Conscience everywhere in the UK?

Recent reports, heated debates and new museums have demonstrated the need for museums and historic sites in the UK to move forward with new ways of engaging the public with the past to create a more just future for all. In 2021, the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience has partnered with Newcastle University to explore the meaning and potential of Sites of Conscience in a UK framework. In this informal conversation, representatives from Newcastle, the coalition and two UK sites (one physical, one virtual) discuss museums’ role in developing positive memory practices relating to situations of historical violence, inequalities, oppression and suffering, in pursuit of equal justice in the present.

Chair

Linda Norris, Senior Specialist in Methodology and Practice, International Coalition of Sites of Conscience

Speakers

Joanne Sayner, Co-director, Centre for Heritage at Newcastle University and Senior Lecturer in Cultural and Heritage Studies, School of Arts and Cultures, Newcastle University

Adrian Kerr, Manager, Museum of Free Derry

Chao Tayiana, Co-founder, Museum of British Colonialism