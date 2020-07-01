New research project aims to understand the impact during lockdown

The University of Oxford has launched a project exploring whether online cultural content has been beneficial to mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus lockdown.The project, which is being funded through the university’s Covid-19 Research Response Fund, is being run by an interdisciplinary team from its department of psychiatry and the Oxford Internet Institute, using the Ashmolean Museum’s digital collections and resources.It has been launched in response to concerns about the impact lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic are having on people’s wellbeing and mental health – as well as the increase in the amount of digital content being produced by museums and other cultural organisations.“Access to museums and culture online has been a real tonic for people during the Covid-19 lockdown,” says Susan McCormack, the director of public engagement at the Ashmolean Museum.“I’m excited to see where this project goes and whether Oxford’s cultural resources, the internet, and rigorous scientific practices can be leveraged to shift the conversation and make a concrete difference in people’s lives worldwide.”