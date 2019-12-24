Local history museum faces closure after agreement between councils breaks down



After Epping Forest terminated the agreement, Broxbourne approached the Friends of Lowewood Museum group to ask it take over the museum on a voluntary basis, without offering ongoing practical support. The request left the group's members “totally gobsmacked”, according to David Dent, a committee member and former chair of the Friends.







“Asking a group of untrained, mainly older volunteers to run what should be a professional service – it was not an option,” he told Museums Journal. The Friends group told Broxbourne it did not have the capacity or expertise to take on the facility.



A spokesperson from Epping Forest District Council said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are saying goodbye to Lowewood Museum. We have a passion for museum, culture and heritage services and have made many friends in Broxbourne over the past seven years. It is a great shame that our partnership cannot continue but we wish our friends in Broxbourne all the best for the future, while we concentrate on the continued enhancement and delivery of our own museum service.”





The museum displays artefacts and photographs connected to the history of Hoddesdon and the surrounding area.

