After 12 years at the helm of the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester – and following more than 40 years in the sector – Sally MacDonald has announced plans to retire next March.

She began her career as a volunteer, then curator, at Manchester Art Gallery being moving to London to serve as deputy director of the Geffrye Museum (now the Museum of the Home). A few years later, MacDonald went further south to establish the museum and heritage service in Croydon.

In 1998 she joined University College London to lead its museums and theatre service, where she established the public engagement team. After nearly 17 years at the university, she moved back to Manchester in 2014 to work for the Science Museum Group as director of the Science and Industry Museum.

“I was honoured to return to my home city just over a decade ago to take on what has been my dream job,” MacDonald said. “Manchester is the most exciting city in the country to be working in, and this museum and industrial heritage site is one of the most special places in the world.

“My colleagues and I are all motivated by and passionate about the role that museums and heritage can play in inspiring the next generation of innovators and creating opportunities for young people to realise the future ideas that will change the world. I look forward to continuing to play my part in this until I hand over the baton in April. “

While at the Science and Industry Museum, MacDonald has overseen the urgent repair and regeneration of several listed buildings and structures on the six-acre industrial heritage site, including the Special Exhibitions Gallery (which opened in 2021), decarbonisation work and the reopening of Power Hall: The Andrew Law Gallery last year.

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The museum is currently developing a new visitor experience in the 1830 Station, a Stem Learning hub, new interactive galleries including and outdoor landscaping, play and public realm provision.

MacDonald has served on numerous committees and boards, including as a trustee of the Museums Association from 2011 to 2013. She was awarded an OBE for services to the arts and heritage in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours list and received a Special Recognition Award at the Manchester Culture Awards this month.

Ian Blatchford, the director of the Science Museum Group, said: “Sally has been pivotal in the monumental changes achieved in Manchester and transforming our collections work for the Science Museum Group as a whole. We wish her the best for her retirement at the end of March and share our huge thanks.”

The museum will announce plans to appoint a new director soon.