Raft of new projects supported by Art Fund schemes

The Art Fund has announced the list of 12 recipients of Weston Loan Programme funding to support regional galleries. The programme aims to increase access to notable objects, share resources across the country and bring lasting benefits to borrowers, lenders and audiences.

The recipients are:

Nottingham Contemporary, for the first major retrospective on Black British artist Donald Rodney

The Granary Gallery, Maltings (Berwick) Trust for an exhibition exploring Lowry’s lifelong fascination with the sea

Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery for an exhibition telling the little-known story of American art collector Peggy Guggenheim’s time living near Petersfield

Chawton House, Hampshire, to show portraits of the early feminist and 18 th -century actress Mary Robinson

-century actress Mary Robinson The MAC, Belfast, to put on an exhibition on the history of the flower in art

God’s House Tower, Southampton, for Jane Austen’s 250 th anniversary year

anniversary year Tullie in Carlisle for an exhibition of Sheila Fell’s paintings of Cumberland

The Pier Arts Centre in Stromness, Orkney, for the centenary of Scottish artist Bet Low

Turner’s House in Twickenham, for an exhibition of his works depicting fauna

York Army Museum, which is reappraising objects and giving alternative interpretations to military objects and those acquired through campaigns

Two 14th century ewers – lidded jugs – that travelled via trade routes to the Asante court in southern Ghana are being loaned by the British Museum to York Army Museum. Other major institutions loaning objects to the aforementioned venues include the National Portrait Gallery, the British Library, Arts Council Collection, Tate and the National Trust.

A number of research and development grants have also been awarded through the Weston Loan Programme, to Amersham Museum; Southwark Park Galleries; The National Memorial Arboretum; and Lighthouse in Poole. These grants will support each organisation to develop their plans for ambitious loans projects, giving them the necessary time and space to undertake research, carry out consultation, engage with institutions, and refine proposals.

A total of £308,606 has been awarded in this round, bringing the total so far to almost £1.6m across 93 organisations since the scheme began in 2017. The programme was conceived and continues to be supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation, and will continue for another three years thanks to a £1m grant, taking the partnership to its 10th year in 2027.

In addition to the Weston Loan Programme grantees, the Art Fund has also announced the second year of Going Places, now in its development phase. The UK-wide programme aims to engage underrepresented audiences with museum collections through collaborative touring exhibitions.

This year, 23 arts and heritage organisations have been selected to take part in Going Places, which builds on the recommendations of the 2022 research report Going places: Touring and shared exhibitions in the UK commissioned by Art Fund and Creative Scotland. The research revealed that touring and shared exhibition partnerships are a key way to meet the audience demand for high-quality, accessible exhibitions.

The development of Going Places is funded with help the National Lottery Heritage Fund and additional support from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, which is administered by the Museums Association.

Going Places partners and networks Founding the Future Russell-Cotes Art Gallery and Museum, Bournemouth

Watts Gallery – Artists’ Village, Guildford

The Bowes Museum, County Durham Communities of Making Carmarthenshire Museums

Inverness Museum & Art Gallery

Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum New Faces New Focus Aberdeenshire Museums Service

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (FE McWilliam Gallery; Armagh County Museum; The Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre)

Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool Four Lanterns Blackwell – The Arts & Crafts house (Lakeland Arts), Windermere

Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh

Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham

William Morris Gallery, London The Journeys We Take Hartlepool Art Gallery

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery (University of Leeds)

Wolverhampton Art Gallery Green Spaces, Shared Places Arlington Court and the National Trust Carriage Museum, Exmoor

Dales Countryside Museum, Yorkshire

Sunderland Culture – Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens

The National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire Long Distance Connections (Female Artists) Museums Worcestershire

Penlee House Gallery & Museum, Penzance

OnFife

Seven networks have been established to develop plans for two touring exhibitions over five years. Each will involve local communities, who will help shape exhibition themes and outreach programming and will bring their voices to each display by reinterpreting collections and telling new stories.

The Art Fund hopes – based upon this phase’s success – to apply for a subsequent delivery phase application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which would allow the networks to produce their exhibitions from 2025 to 2030.

“This project will touch all corners of the UK and will allow these museums to come together to develop their skills and resources to plan towards their future, particularly through touring exhibitions.

“These museums are integral to telling the stories of the places we call home and give communities a chance to engage with the heritage that is on our doorsteps. We are looking forward to working with Art Fund as we support their application for a full grant at a later date,” said Stuart McLeod, the director of England – London & South at the National Lottery Heritage Fund.