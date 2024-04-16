Hull Maritime Museum announces details of new storage facility

Hull Maritime Museum’s reserve collection of more than 45,000 objects is to be moved to a new open-access storage facility.

Simpsons of York has been appointed as the main contractor for a £12m refurbishment of the museum, which aims to reveal more of its Victorian architecture as well as improve access and visitor facilities.

It is aiming to complete transform the Dock Office Chambers building next to the museum into the bespoke centre this summer. The building dates from the 1890s and was previously used as office space, but will be reconfigured to house the collections and allow research and conservation work.

The next phase will see staff install new displays and technology, and move the artefacts from their current storage location elsewhere in the museum.

The project will enable the museum to open a new floor to visitors and display 50% more objects, from ships in bottles to bits of ships, many of which have never been on display before. These objects will be documented and stored to enable better collections care, research, and conservation.

“Having this dedicated space enables us to open the second floor of the museum to the public, an amazing space not previously seen by visitors,” said Robin Diaper, Hull Maritime Museum’s curator of maritime and social history.

“The Maritime Museum’s collections are designated as being of national significance, and this new facility will enable us to hold them in care for future generations.”

The new facility is part of the £30m cultural regeneration scheme Hull Maritime, backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Hull City Council.

Five sites and two historic ships are part of the scheme, which was born from the success of Hull's tenure as 2017 City of Culture.