Cambridge university museums get £15m for collections-based research

Nine University of Cambridge museums and collections have been awarded £15m by the higher education funding body, Research England.

The award, from the Higher Education Museums, Galleries and Collections (HEMG) funding stream, will provide £3m a year over the next five years to support collections-based research.

The Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences has rejoined the HEMG portfolio and will receive £210,000 a year. Director Liz Hide said: “I’m delighted that Research England has recognised the strength of the Sedgwick’s collections and their importance to the UK and international research landscape.

“Over the next five years, this new investment will be transformative for the Sedgwick Museum, ensuring researchers can fully utilise our new Collections Research Centre, and enabling our outstanding collections to inspire many new avenues of research across both the sciences and the humanities.”

The University Herbarium, which was recently awarded Designated status, is to receive HEMG funding for the first time.

Sam Brockington, academic lead for the Herbarium, said: “It’s fantastic to see the University Herbarium receive investment in this way. The Herbarium is the fourth-largest of its kind in the country, and a rich resource that supports a huge range of scientific and humanities research.

“Research supported by the Herbarium ranges from the discovery of species new to science, to the genomics of crop improvement, and investigations into the history and development of scientific ideas and natural history. This investment will enable us to substantially develop our support for the wider academic community.”

The other recipients are: Cambridge University Botanic Garden; Fitzwilliam Museum; Kettle’s Yard; the Museum of Archaeology & Anthropology; the University Museum of Zoology; Polar Museum; and the Whipple Museum of the History of Science.

“I’m delighted that Research England has made such a strong statement of support for collections-based research at Cambridge, particularly in a challenging funding landscape,” said Kamal Munir, pro-vice-chancellor for university community and engagement.

“HEMG funding is critical in ensuring our collections support researchers and students across the UK and worldwide, through infrastructure, services, staffing and equitable collaboration,” added Munir.

Juliette Fritsch, the university’s first director for collections strategy, said: “I’m thrilled to work across the incredible resources contained within the university’s museums, libraries, and botanic garden collections to create strategies together, building on major initiatives, such as the cross-collections Power and Memory programme.

“These integrated approaches enhance our collective impact and are only possible through the input of our funders, including Research England and Arts Council England.”