English Heritage offers free access to food bank users

An initiative to provide free days out for people who access food banks has been announced by the Trussell Trust, a charity that supports people in poverty, and English Heritage, which cares for more than 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites.

From this Easter, people on the lowest incomes will receive a voucher for a free visit to their local English Heritage site alongside their emergency food parcel.

More than 100 different food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network and 25 English Heritage properties across England will be taking part in the partnership.

The initiative follows a pilot scheme held last summer that saw more than 600 people book free days out to seven English Heritage properties.

English Heritage sites taking part in the 2024 scheme include Dover Castle, in Kent; Stonehenge in Wiltshire; Osborne, Queen Victoria’s seaside home, on the Isle of Wight; Corbridge Roman Town on Hadrian’s Wall; and Clifford’s Tower in York.

Harriet Fairbrother, head of network support and grant giving at the Trussell Trust, said: “Food banks in our network support people who are struggling to afford the essentials and having to choose between heating and eating, therefore a day trip is often a treat they cannot afford.

“We often hear from parents that they are constantly trying to shield their children from the impacts of poverty and ensure they can still enjoy being a kid, and this scheme makes it possible for families to have a fun day out. We know it will be very popular with the food banks in our network and the communities they support.”

Nick Merriman, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “As a charity, one of our key aims is to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy the great historic sites in our care. And although we’ve seen our visitor and member numbers increase, we know that for some, the opportunity of a day out is simply out of reach.

“We’re really delighted to be teaming up with the Trussell Trust to help those who are often most in need of some time out with their family and friends.”

The offer is valid from 28 March until 3 November and is available to anyone receiving emergency food and support from one of the participating Trussell Trust food banks.