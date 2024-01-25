V&A and British Museum to loan Asante gold to Ghana

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) and the British Museum have agreed to loan a number of significant cultural objects to a museum in Ghana.

The agreement between the two London institutions and the Manhyia Palace Museum, which is in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, relates to items of gold and silver associated with the Asante royal court. Many of these items will be seen in Ghana for the first time in 150 years.

The agreement for a long-term loan of the objects follows an official visit to London by the Asantehene (King of Asante) Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in May last year.

His two technical advisers, the Ghanaian historian Ivor Agyeman-Duah and the British professor of African and Asante history, Malcolm McLeod, have led the discussions and negotiations during the past nine months.

The objects are of cultural, historical and spiritual significance to the Asante people. They are also linked to British colonial history in West Africa, with many of them looted from Kumasi during the Anglo-Asante wars of the 19th century.

Some of them formed part of a British indemnity payment forcibly extracted from the Asantehene at the time, while many others were sold at auction and later dispersed among museums and private collectors worldwide, including the British Museum and the V&A.

The V&A is lending 17 items in total, while 15 objects have been selected by the Manhyia Palace Museum from the British Museum’s collection.

The loans will form part of an exhibition planned to celebrate the 2024 ailver jubilee of the Asantehene, as well as commemorating the 150th anniversary of the 1873-74 Anglo-Asante war and the 100th anniversary of the return of the Asantehene Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles.

V&A director Tristram Hunt said: “150 years after the attack on Kumasi and looting of court regalia, the V&A is proud to be partnering with the Manhyia Palace Museum to display this important collection of Asante gold work. As part of our commitment to sharing collections with a colonial past, we are excited to see these items on public show, in Ghana, as part of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. We thank the Asantehene for his leadership, and look forward to further collaboration.”

Lissant Bolton, keeper of Africa, Oceania and the Americas British Museum, said: “We are privileged to have built a long-standing cultural partnership with the Manhyia Palace Museum, working together over the past five decades. This relationship is of great importance to us.

“We are delighted to be lending these beautiful and significant cultural objects for display in Kumasi in this the Asantehene's Silver Jubilee year and the 150th anniversary of the Anglo-Asante war, and to be doing so through a collaboration with Manhyia Palace Museum and the V&A.”