Director appointed for Bradford’s Peace Museum

Joe Brook was previously head of creative studios at National Museums Liverpool

The Peace Museum has announced that Joe Brook will take up the role of director in February, ahead of the organisation’s move to new premises.

Brook has worked for more than 25 years in the museum and heritage sector, most recently as head of creative studios at National Museums Liverpool. He previously spent more than a decade at the National Science and Media Museum, also in Bradford.

“Now more than ever are the collections and stories of the Peace Museum relevant to our increasingly turbulent world,” Brook said in a LinkedIn post confirming his appointment.

“I am beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a fantastic and brave organisation as it embarks on its next exciting chapter as we reimagine our museum and bring it to a new audience.”

This new role has been created to as the Peace Museum prepares to move into new premises in Salts Mill in Saltaire, a World Heritage Site about 3.6 miles from its former location in Bradford city centre.

The move, which will provide new public exhibitions and engagement spaces designed with visitor experience design agency The Creative Core, is being supported by a £245,651 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

Salts Mill is a former textile mill that has been run as an art centre since the 1980s, showcasing many works by Bradford-born artist David Hockney. A major tourist attraction, the building includes cafes, book shops and exhibition space.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for The Peace Museum not just with our site move, but also as we prepare for Bradford being the UK City of Culture in 2025,” a spokesperson for the museum said.

“Joe will be leading the museum through this extremely exciting transition period and beyond.”

The Peace Museum is now recruiting for a learning and engagement lead and a development lead.