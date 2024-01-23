 Arts council extends National Portfolio Investment Programme - Museums Association

New year, new membership: 15% off new individual memberships until 25 January

New year, new membership: 15% off new individual memberships until 25 January

Join
Join
  1. Museums Journal
  2. News
  3. Arts council extends National Portfolio Investment Programme
News Arts Council England

Arts council extends National Portfolio Investment Programme

Funding period will be lengthened by one year until end of March 2027
Arts Council England Funding
Profile image for Eleanor Mills
Eleanor Mills
Share
Cartwright Hall, part of Bradford Museums, which is a National Portfolio Organisation and is preparing to be City of Culture 2025
Cartwright Hall, part of Bradford Museums, which is a National Portfolio Organisation and is preparing to be City of Culture 2025 Courtesy Visit Bradford

Arts Council England (ACE) has extended its 2023-26 National Portfolio Investment Programme to the end of March 2027.

The decision was made by the organisation’s National Council, which considered the challenges that arts organisations face in the current operating climate. 

Organisations in the current portfolio will have to apply for the year's extra support. ACE plans to share more information in the spring on how and when to do so. 

“We hope this will provide some certainty in an uncertain world and allow organisations to plan, look at new business models and increase collaboration," said arts council chief executive, Darren Henley, in a blog post about the funder’s plans for 2024.

"It will also give the arts council more time to build in your feedback to an improved, more accessible application process for the next portfolio.

“We understand some organisations will be disappointed as they’d hoped to apply for the chance to join our National Portfolio sooner.  For those organisations we will continue to support your plans and help you develop in other ways for this additional year.”

Arts Council England Funding
Share

Leave a comment

You must be to post a comment.

Discover

Advertisement