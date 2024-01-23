Arts council extends National Portfolio Investment Programme

Arts Council England (ACE) has extended its 2023-26 National Portfolio Investment Programme to the end of March 2027.

The decision was made by the organisation’s National Council, which considered the challenges that arts organisations face in the current operating climate.

Organisations in the current portfolio will have to apply for the year's extra support. ACE plans to share more information in the spring on how and when to do so.

“We hope this will provide some certainty in an uncertain world and allow organisations to plan, look at new business models and increase collaboration," said arts council chief executive, Darren Henley, in a blog post about the funder’s plans for 2024.

"It will also give the arts council more time to build in your feedback to an improved, more accessible application process for the next portfolio.

“We understand some organisations will be disappointed as they’d hoped to apply for the chance to join our National Portfolio sooner. For those organisations we will continue to support your plans and help you develop in other ways for this additional year.”