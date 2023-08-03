MGS awards nine museums development funding

Nine organisations are to share £434,000 from the Museum Development Fund, national development body Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) has announced.

The money, which comes from from the Scottish Government, can be used for a variety of activities, including creating more accessible collections, working with schools and co-producing programmes with communities.

Among those to receive funding is the Scottish Maritime Museum, which has been given £50,000 to appoint a community engagement and development officer. This member of staff will lead a programme of community exhibitions, events and activities both on and off site to help break down barriers to participation, drive new relationships and empower existing connections between the museum and their community.

David Mann, director of the Scottish Maritime Museum, says: “The funding will enable us to strengthen ties with our local communities and engage more visitors of all ages with our national maritime heritage collection. It will also, importantly, help us reach groups that often have difficulty in accessing and participating in museum experiences."

Other beneficiaries include ANGUSalive, which receives £52,140 for a project to catalogue, research and safely store Angus Council’s large and historic ethnography collection.

Emma Gilliland, museums and galleries collections lead at ANGUSalive, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding as not only will it allow us to research an under-documented area of our collection, but we will be able to join global museum conversations about repatriation and identify ethical issues relating to the provenance of these objects.

“We’re looking forward to developing a number of community partnerships to explore this work further. Montrose Museum was one of the first purpose-built museums in Scotland and we are proud to continue building upon this legacy.”

Others organisations receiving grants include Dumfries and Galloway Aviation Museum (£42,500) for its new Engines and Engineering building; Museums & Galleries Edinburgh (£49,548) for work with the Edinburgh Interfaith Association to develop partnerships with a diverse range of faith groups across the city; and the Royal Scottish Academy (£50,000) for a tour of an exhibition celebrating the work of William Gillies going to eight venues across Scotland.

Glasgow Life has received £60,000 to undertake a decant project moving items from a store which is no longer fit for purpose to locations where they can be better cared for and enjoyed.

The Hunterian in Glasgow has a £50,000 award to support a programme that builds on its Curating Discomfort and Power in this Place programmes.

Glencoe Folk Museum has reveiced £50,000 to support its capital redevelopment building work, which will help protect and interpret Glencoe’s heritage.

And Culture Perth & Kinross has been given £30,000 for an environmental monitoring project to ensure the safety of its collections and objects on loan.