Amgueddfa Cymru appoints chief executive

Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales has appointed Jane Richardson as its chief executive, it was announced today.

Richardson has been the chair of Cadw, Welsh Government's historic environment service, since 2019. She will take up her new position on a part-time basis on 11 September, before becoming full-time in November.

Richardson replaces David Anderson, who stepped down in April after 12 years leading Amgueddfa Cymru as its director general.

In what is a new role at Amgueddfa Cymru, the chief executive will report to the chair and board of trustees.

Amgueddfa Cymru operates seven national museums and a collection centre.

“I am excited and honoured to take up this role at what is an important time both for Amgueddfa Cymru and for Wales's wider cultural sector,” Richardson said. “I look forward to working with the board and the team to ensure we are bringing our collections to life in ways that tell the stories of all the communities of Wales.”

Until earlier this year, Richardson was the director of economy and place at Conwy County Borough Council, where she led on infrastructure projects including the creation of a new culture centre within the historic town of Conwy.

Richardson, who lives in Llandudno, has more than 20 years’ experience of leadership roles within the public, private and third sectors in Wales. As a director at Visit Wales, she led on tourism product development and oversaw significant investments in new attractions such as Zip World and the Royal Mint. Prior to this, she spent 10 years with the National Trust directly managing historic properties and leading on the visitor experience across Wales.

Richardson’s appointment follows the recent recruitment of new chair, Kate Eden, and vice chair, Rhys Evans, who will be joining the Amgueddfa Cymru in September and October respectively.

Acting Amgueddfa Cymru president Carol Bell said: “This is the beginning of a new era for Amgueddfa Cymru, and Kate Eden and I are delighted to welcome Jane as our first chief executive. Her strategic and leadership skills, amply evidenced by her track record, will be invaluable at a time of great change, challenge and opportunity both within and outside the walls of our museums.”