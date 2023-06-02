Arts Council England to open capital fund

Arts Council England (ACE) is to invest £20m in a second round of its Capital Investment Programme.

The funding is designed to help cultural organisations adapt buildings, equipment and other assets.

The programme will provide grants from £100,000 to £750,000 and is open to non-profit cultural organisations in England. Non-national accredited museums and those confirmed by the arts council as working towards accreditation can apply.

Applications can be submitted from 6 June and will close on 3 July.

ACE gave £22.7m to 66 organisations to improve their infrastructure in the first round of funding.

Organisations that have benefited from ACE backing for capital projects include Turner Contemporary, Margate, for a £1.782m scheme designed to improve the quality of visitor experience, resolve operational problems, and help support long-term economic viability. Nearly £500,000 came from ACE, with £1.287m from Kent County Council. The project ran from January 2020 to April 2021.

The redevelopment of Derby Silk Mill also had ACE funding. The £18m project to create the Museum of Making received £2.7m from the arts council, as well 10.7m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Construction started in 2018 and Derby Museums opened the new venue in May 2021.

More information about the Capital Investment Programme can be found on the ACE website.