Christina McKelvie named as Scottish culture minister in reshuffle

Christina McKelvie has been appointed as Scotland’s minister for culture, Europe and international development in a cabinet reshuffle by the new first minister Humza Yousef.

McKelvie will replace Neil Gray, who had been in the post since January 2022. She was previously the minister for equalities and older people, and has also held roles on the equalities and human rights, law reform and justice committees.

McKelvie was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2007 and has been the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse since 2011.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 I am honoured to take up the role of Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development. I look forward to working with @AngusRobertson to advance Scotland's rich cultural heritage, growing ties with Europe and continuing @theSNP's strong emphasis on Int. Dev. — Christina McKelvie (@ChristinaSNP) March 30, 2023

Her brief as culture minister will include cultural collections, Historic Environment Scotland, Creative Scotland, place and built heritage, and cultural policy.

The Museums Association’s policy officer, India Divers, said: “Congratulations to Christina McKelvie on her appointment as minister for culture, Europe and international development.

“Museums in Scotland deliver on a range of government policy priorities including promoting anti-racism, addressing colonial legacies and tackling the climate crisis.

“We look forward to working with the minister and our members to deliver Scotland’s Museums and Galleries Strategy and to raise the profile of the important role museums play in their communities and in society.”