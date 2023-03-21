Grants worth £60m awarded in latest round of Cultural Investment Fund

The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens are among 70 recipients of nearly £60m awarded in the third round of the Cultural Investment Fund.

The fund, which totals £200m and launched in 2019, is made up of three separate streams, the Cultural Development Fund, the Libraries Improvement Fund and the Museum Estate and Development Fund (Mend).

It is distributed by Arts Council England and is designed to protect and improve people’s access to culture, regenerate communities, upgrade buildings and digital infrastructure and use investment to promote economic growth.

In the latest round of funding, £32.4m has gone to eight Cultural Development Fund projects, while £21.4m has gone to 36 museums through via the Mend fund.

The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent will receive £5m from the Cultural Development Fund to build a wrap-around extension to improve facilities and accessibility and support local education, health and wellbeing projects. The project will be the third phase of an ambitious redevelopment of the museum.

Bradford, which is the UK City of Culture 2025, will receive £4.9m to redevelop the intercultural arts centre Kala Sangam and other cultural assets, establish a network of local arts hubs and support the delivery of its year as the culture capital.

Meanwhile Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens will receive £350,000 from the Mend fund to improve infrastructure and protect its social and natural history collections. Cannon Hall in Barnsley will receive almost £900,000 to protect its Grade II* listed Georgian country house and collection of fine and decorative art.

Joshua Robertson, the Museums Association’s policy officer, said: “We warmly welcome the announcement of this investment from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The value that museums bring to local communities is immeasurable and this is a much-needed financial boost.

“We are also acutely aware of the financial difficulties that museums are facing, and we call for more strategic investment into local museums to ensure that they are in the best possible financial position to serve their communities.”

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: “This investment will help to level up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live.

“Culture helps us create lifelong memories with our families and friends, provides entertainment and joy, and allows us to explore the world around us in new and exciting ways. It can also boost tourism, support local business and drive local economic growth.

“This funding will support brilliant arts organisations to upgrade their venues and create new projects that will be at the heart of their communities.”