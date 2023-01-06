Museums invited to take part in Heritage Treasures Day

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is inviting museums, churches, historic buildings, parks, community groups and other heritage organisations to come together to celebrate Heritage Treasures Day on Wednesday 11 January.

Organisations are invited to share their favourite stories of museums, inspiring projects, pictures, memories, local characters from history, online heritage and more.

#HeritageTreasures Day is back next week! Join us on Wednesday 11th January with our annual celebration of rich and diverse heritage. To celebrate one week to go, we’ve released virtual backgrounds to brighten up your January! Download them here 👉https://t.co/DLjphbvzaP pic.twitter.com/RoFtdSypRh — National Lottery Heritage Fund (@HeritageFundUK) January 4, 2023

Tweets, pictures and videos can be shared on Twitter by using the hashtag #HeritageTreasures and tagging @HeritageFundUK.

Heritage Treasures Day was launched in 2017 by the Heritage Fund to celebrate the diversity of heritage across the UK. The event has grown year on year and reached number two on Twitter trends in 2022.