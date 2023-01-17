Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum to close for revamp

Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum is to close for a year to undergo a £6m transformation ahead of the City of Culture 2025 festival.

The capital project, Sound and Vision, will include two new galleries, a new passenger lift and a reconfiguration of the ground floor and welcome area.

The development will transform the museum with an update to core collections and displays to ensure their relevance to local communities, as well as displaying key objects from the museum’s original collection.

The Science Museum Group, which runs the site, hopes to fulfil its mission to inspire futures and make ambition available to all by “harnessing young audiences and fostering new creative opportunities across the district.”

The project will focus on sustainability and has set goals to reduce the museum's carbon footprint and become more energy efficient. The institution also plans to responsibly source the materials and services used in the developments.

The new displays and their interpretations will be the product of close consultation with local communities to ensure maximum engagement, especially for underrepresented audiences. The development will be accompanied by an activity plan that aims to support “greater access, new employment and volunteering opportunities.”

The project supports Bradford’s 10-year Culture is Our Plan scheme, which aims to get more people involved in cultural activities and give Bradford more national and international recognition. The developments will also “support the wider region’s commitment to building a digital economy.”

Online and in-person activities with community groups and schools will take place throughout the closure period from June 2023 to Summer 2024. During this time the Pictureville Cinema and Bar, which has been a part of the museum since it opened in 1983, will remain open seven days a week, showing an enhanced programme.

The project has been awarded initial funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and also has support from the DCMS/Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund 2022-24 and Bradford Metropolitan District Council.