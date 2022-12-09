Focus on sustainability in latest round of DCMS/Wolfson funding

Museums and galleries across England will share £4m in the latest round of the DCMS/Wolfson Museum and Gallery Improvement Fund.

In total, 33 museums received grants to improve displays, protect collections and make exhibitions more accessible to visitors, including 26 outside London.

There was a particular focus on supporting museums and galleries to adopt energy saving measures and improve sustainability in this year’s funding round.

The National Motor Museum in the New Forest will use its grant of £200,000 to install new heating and lighting to improve environmental performance. Abbot Hall Art Gallery, in Kendal, received £40,500 to review its environmental controls for collections to reduce energy use.

Other grant awardees included the Bowes Museum in Durham, which received £254,900 to develop four new gallery spaces that will be co-created with the local community to ensure they are fully accessible for people with reduced mobility and sensory impairments.

The People’s History Museum in Manchester was awarded a grant of £214,300 to improve access to the museum for people with disabilities by installing accessible doors, lifts and toilets; improving stairs and walkways with handrails and ramps; and installing signs around the museum to make it more accessible.

A grant of £71,700 will help Derby Museums to improve accessibility at Grade I listed Pickford’s House by using virtual reality to bring the house to a wider audience, while Kelham Island Museum in Sheffield has received £45,000 to improve displays in collaboration with its local communities.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Wolfson Foundation each contribute £2m to the joint fund, which aims to help museums and galleries make their collections as accessible to the public as possible through improving building access, facilities, displays and collections storage. The fund has benefited more than 400 projects in its 20-year history.

“Thanks to this combination of public funding and private philanthropy, these awards will help people who may have previously found visiting museums and galleries difficult and make sure everyone can enjoy and engage with the wonderful collections and exhibitions they offer,” said arts minister Stephen Parkinson.

“With 80% of the money going to museums outside the capital, this funding is further evidence of the government’s commitment to levelling up and widening access to culture.”