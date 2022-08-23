Capital grants available for museums in Wales

Museums and archives in Wales are invited to apply to the 2023-24 round of the Transformation Capital Grant Programme.

Funded by the Welsh Government’s Culture Division, the scheme supports the modernisation of facilities to upgrade access, enable joint service working and renew the offer to visitors and users.

Eligible capital costs include building and engineering work, professional fees, and fittings or additional equipment, as well as IT and digital infrastructure.

The grants are intended to help successful applicants to:

develop a more sustainable model of service delivery

enhance services to people and their communities

improve collections development, care or access

deliver against both Welsh Government’s Programme for Government (2021 to 2026) and the organisation’s own strategic priorities

maintain and develop the quality of services.

Two bands of grants are available: band A will offer up to £150,000 and band B will offer up to £300,000.

Band A grants are for projects to improve the internal and external appearance and environment, quality of collections care, visitor experience and long term sustainability.

Band B grants are for larger, strategic projects like the realignment of service provision or a major building refurbishment.

Expressions of interest are due by 1700 on 9 September. Full applications will be submitted by January with decisions due in March 2023.