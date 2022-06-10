How can museums ensure that cataloguing is inclusive and flexible?

The Collections Trust is seeking feedback on the latest draft of the “cataloguing” and “use of collections” procedures in Spectrum, the UK collection management standard.

The consultation is the second round of the trust’s Rethinking Cataloguing project, which launched in February this year. The project aims to challenge the “gatekeeper” mindset in cataloguing, which is recognised as a barrier to opening up collections and information.

The latest revisions come in response to feedback from the first round of consultation.

The main changes since the first round include a revised definition of both procedures and strengthening of key messages. A full summary of the revisions is on the Collections Trust website.

The deadline for feedback in the latest round is 5pm on 5 July.

Once finalised, the revised procedures will be supported by outreach and training, and the development of worked examples.