MGS launches survey to help define next national strategy

Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS), the national development body for the Scottish museum sector, is encouraging people to take part in the second of three surveys is it running that will help it define the content for its next national strategy.

The second survey, which runs until Sunday 15 May, is open to all people working and volunteering in the museum sector in Scotland, even those who have no knowledge of the strategy or taken the previous survey. Responses are anonymous.

The surveys form part of the second “define” phase of MGS’s consultation into the creation of the national strategy. It has previously looked at how the sector can address issues such as financial sustainability, climate and the wellbeing economy, and decolonisation.

The third survey will run from 20-27 May.

“This is going to be a dynamic process with each survey based on the results of the survey before,” said Joe Traynor, the head of museum development at MGS in a recent blog. “Excitingly, at the end of this define phase we will have developed our new strategy’s aims together.”

In August, the development body will enter the develop phase of consultation, considering the actions needed to meet the aims of a new strategy.

Funding

Earlier this month on 2 May, two MGS funding streams opened for applications from Accredited museums – the Small Grants Fund and the first round of its Museum Development Fund.

The Small Grants Fund provides supports for small-scale project activity as well as critical non-project costs due to the depletion of reserves or budgets because of the Covid pandemic.

Applications close at 5pm on 1 July.

The Museum Development Fund supports museums to make strategic steps towards becoming more resilient organisations in line with the aims of the National Strategy.



It will fund projects that help museums to strategically develop core or new work in-line with its grant outcomes, such as developing digital capacity; re-engaging with communities; and responding to the climate emergency.

Applications close at 5pm on 13 June. The is the first of two rounds of this fund.