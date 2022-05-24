Icom museum definition plan moves forward

The International Council of Museums' (Icom) lengthy process to adopt a new definition of a museum has taken a step forward with the organisation choosing a proposal that will be voted on at its general conference in Prague in August.

Icom's advisory council agreed to adopt Proposal B (see below) to take forward to its conference in Prague. The vote between Proposal A and B was extremely close, implying that the issue is still controversial.

The organisation, which has its headquarters in Paris, first published a new definition in July 2019. But at Icom's general assembly in Kyoto in September the same year, the national and international committees agreed to postpone the vote on the proposed new museum definition.

This started the process to find a new definition to replace the one that was rejected. This was carried out by the Icom Standing Committee for the Museum Definition, Prospect and Potentials and was based on four rounds of consultation, divided into 11 steps, and lasted 18 months.

The new museum definition proposals were discussed at the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) Annual Meeting in a session held 20 May, the same day as the vote in Paris. A number of concerns were raised, including the exclusion of "natural heritage" in Proposal B and describing museums as "permanent" and "not-for-profit" in both proposals.

Concerns were also raised at the AAM session about the use of "professionally" and the way that "not-for-profit" was translated into Spanish.

Icom's current definition of a museum was adopted in 2007 (see below).