New museum definition finally agreed

The international museum community has finally agreed on a new definition of a museum after an extensive consultation.

The search for a definition led to a bitter ideological rift among museum enthusiasts across the world. In an attempt to ease tensions and find common ground, the Global League of Museums eventually decided to run the question “what is a museum” through Deep Curating, a specially built supercomputer.

The definition, which has been checked and verified several times, was returned as 42.

Following this unequivocal result, all factions are expected to vote in favour of adopting the new definition at the next Grand High Museum Council.

However there are concerns that, once ratified, it may prove impossible for both the question and the definition to exist in the same universe, and that museums are at risk of disappearing and being replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable.