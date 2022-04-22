Museum Estate and Development Fund launches second round of grants

A second round of funding from the Museum Estate and Development (Mend) Fund will open for expressions of interest next month, Arts Council England has announced.

The new round will make £16.9m available to England's non-national museums, or local authorities responsible for the management of museums, to support vital infrastructure and maintenance backlogs that are beyond the scope of day-to-day maintenance budgets.

Grants of between £50,000 and £5m will be available, and unsuccessful applicants from round 1 will have the opportunity to apply again in this round.

The grants are intended to help museums across England improve their core infrastructure and reduce the immediate risks to buildings, visitors, staff and collections.

The fund is expected to help museums improve their financial resilience and environmental performance, reduce carbon emissions, improve access for disabled people and strengthen their contribution to the local community and regeneration.

The criteria for the fund have been set by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Arts Council England, Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The arts council has published new guidance on applying to the fund. There is a webinar for potential applicants on 28 April at 1030-1200. Those interested can sign up on the arts council’s Eventbrite page.

The deadline for expressions of interest to the fund is 17 June. Full applications open on 18 July and close at midday on 23 September. Decisions will be announced in March 2023.

Mend is one of three strands in DCMS’s Cultural Investment Fund, which was unveiled in 2019 to improve existing or deliver new cultural infrastructure across England. The other two strands, the Cultural Development Fund and the Libraries Improvement Fund, will also open for applications shortly.