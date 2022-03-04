People’s Palace in Glasgow reopens to public

The People’s Palace in Glasgow, which is home to collections documenting Glasgow’s social history from 1750 to the present day, has been reopened full time by the trust that runs it, Glasgow Life.

The cafe, shop and the entire top floor remain closed. The top floor collections, which look at the history of housing and different visions of Glasgow, have been removed while they are cleaned and the space made secure for display once again.

The social history venue underwent remedial works while closed to repair a section of damaged plasterwork.

The museum will be open full-time, seven days a week, for the first time in the wake of the pandemic. In between lockdowns, the venue had only opened for two days a week.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The People's Palace is one of Glasgow’s most cherished places. For over 120 years it has been the home of the city's social history, our collective memory, and a place that fosters a strong sense of belonging. The museum is home to many wonderful exhibitions, collections and artefacts that appeal to people of all ages, including Doon the Watter and The Buttercup Dairy.

"I look forward to this important venue reopening next week, and once again entertaining and informing Glaswegians and visitors to the city alike."

The People’s Palace reopening comes nine months after Glasgow Life, which runs the city’s museums, libraries and sports venues, confirmed cuts of 500 jobs.