Historic England launches fund to explore working class histories

Historic England has launched a £300,000 fund to support community and heritage organisations to celebrate working class histories that have previously been unknown or ignored.

Grants of up to £25,000 are available through Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories. The body says it is also interested in supporting smaller grassroot projects of less than £10,000.

Projects should enable people to creatively share overlooked or untold stories of the places where they live and encourage communities, groups and local people to examine and tell their own stories in their own ways.

It is hoped they will also provide volunteering opportunities for young people or those facing loneliness or isolation, as well as contribute positively to participants’ wellbeing.

Children playing on a climbing frame on the Doddington Estate, Battersea, with a 10-storey and 13-storey block of flats behind. 1971 © Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

“The histories of castles and great houses and their inhabitants are well documented, but we know far less about our everyday heritage,” said Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England.

“From council estates, pubs and clubs, to farms, factories and shipyards, these are the places where most people have lived, worked and played for hundreds of years. We want to explore these untold stories and celebrate the people and places at the heart of our history.”

Everyday Heritage Grants are being delivered as part of Historic England’s 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Strategy. It is planning other cultural projects over the next three years that will “shine a light on the diversity of our heritage”.

Applications for grants will open on 23 February and close on 23 May. More information and details of how to apply are available on the Historic England website.