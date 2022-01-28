Art Fund awards £1.15m in latest round of Reimagine grants

Forty museums, galleries and networks will receive a share of almost £1.15m in the latest two rounds of the Art Fund’s Reimagine grants.

The national art charity set up the funding stream in 2021 to build resilience in the cultural heritage sector and support institutions to reimagine their activities during the pandemic.

The second and third funding rounds will support projects across the UK, including a reinterpretation of Paradise Mill at the Silk Museum in Macclesfield; a new mindful audio guide for the Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery in Exeter; and a series of new portrait commissions and gallery redevelopment for Judges’ Lodgings in Lancaster.

Hampshire Cultural Trust is working with Ubisoft, creators of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla video game, to create an interactive experience of life in Anglo-Saxon Winchester combining contemporary objects and video game content. In the Outer Hebrides, Museum nan Eilean will create an online resource offering training to the local network of historical societies and online lessons for schools as well as a pilot of artificial intelligence (AI) interpretation of Lews Castle.

Art Fund’s director Jenny Waldman said: “Art Fund’s latest Reimagine grants will allow even more cultural organisations to deepen their resilience for the future, turning some of the challenges, but also learnings, of the last two years into even greater resources for their communities.

“Museums vitally need enhanced resources - such as in digital, specialist support and staffing - to truly build for the future. We are proud to support these impressive projects, something we could not have done without the exceptional generosity of our members and donors.”

The latest funding brings the number of projects supported by the grants to 63, with £2m distributed in total. The fund was made possible by Art Fund’s Together for Museums campaign in 2020/21, which raised more than £1.1m from over 4,000 funders, including The Headley Trust. Further support came from Art Fund members, art partners, donors and legacy gifts.

Organisations were able to apply for support of between £5,000 and £50,000. A total of 185 applications were received for the second and third rounds with a total ask of £6.2m, which Art Fund says demonstrates the continued level of need in the sector.

Recipients of smaller grants (between £5,000 and £15,000) Round 2 The American Museum, Bath – ‘Audience Research and Development’ – £15,000. Working with the Audience Agency to better understand the current visitor offer while identifying potential new audiences and ensure future plans to embrace and celebrate diversity. Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham – ‘Female Voice Season: Adeela Suleman 2022’ – £10,000. This is a major presentation of work by Pakistani Artist, Adeela Suleman, accompanied by activities devised with South Asian organisations and charities to reengage with communities who feel underrepresented by visual arts. Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool – ‘Re-Framing Culture’ – £5,600. A training programme for curators and aligned professionals exploring the process and impact of commissioning socially engaged photographers and developing non-cultural organisations as partners. The programme will be co-delivered with organisational partners from the Socially Engaged Photography Network. Visual Arts South West, Bristol – ‘Sustainability and Capacity of Associate Programmes – £15,000. A partnership with ‘a space’ arts, Aspex, CAMP, John Hansard Gallery, Quay Arts, Somerset Art Works and Spike Island to develop the capacity, reach and impact of associate programmes in South West England as vital support for independent practitioners in the visual arts sector. Coldharbour Mill Trust, Devon – ‘Design Residency’ – £7,600. This pilot project will explore cross-disciplinary collaboration through a new residency. Housed in the restored Yarn Store space, Emily Sorrell, an immersion designer, will explore innovative ideas for immersive learning experiences at this heritage site. Cumbria’s Museum of Military Life, Carlisle – ‘Audience Development’ £13,950. This project will undertake valuable audience research and consultation to build a framework for future audience development and sustainability, underpinned by ambitious plans to increase access to collections, develop digital engagement, new income generation opportunities and provide an engaging activity programme. Round 3 Royal College of Physicians Museum, London – ‘Hybrid events for a sustainable digital future’ £8,770. Building on a successful digital programme in 2020-21 the RCP Museum will capitalise on this increased reach by trialling new hybrid-format events in 2022 and embedding these into future programming. Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford-Upon-Avon – ‘Co-curating Collections’ £15,000. Piloting a co-curation process with our community, focused on reimagining The Play’s The Thing, the RSC’s permanent exhibition in Stratford-upon-Avon, ahead of its relaunch in 2023. Worcester City Art Gallery & Museum – ‘Canaletto: A Venetian’s View’ £15,000. This exhibition exploring Canaletto’s artistic practice and influence will include a significant collection of Canaletto paintings lent for display alongside works from Worcester’s own collection. Meadow Arts, Pershore – ‘Avon Meadows – people, place, participation’ £14,800. In collaboration with Riverside Youth & Community Centre this project will support young people from Pershore to work alongside artist duo Juneau Projects to co-create artwork inspired by and responding to the Avon Meadows floodplain and the young people’s experience of Pershore and the rural context within which they live. Brighton Photo Fringe – ‘Join Up! – making digital platforms accessible’ £9,000. Building on one of the first blended festivals in England in 2020, the forthcoming photography biennial programme will present an enhanced digital offer, including an ambitious commission, illuminating the role photography plays in all our lives. Equal Arts, Newcastle – ‘Out and about with Thomas Bewick’ £13,500. This project will support older people, including people living with dementia, to explore the life, work and legacy of the artist Thomas Bewick. This work will prioritise people who have been isolated and lost confidence during the pandemic and need encouragement to re-connect socially and re-engage with creative and cultural activities. Arnolfini, Bristol – ‘A Bridge to Arnolfini’ £12,000. In partnership with Bridges for Communities, a charity working outside the cultural sector supporting asylum seekers and refugees settling in Bristol, this project focuses on contemporary visual art as a tool to address wider social needs, sharing stories unbound by language whilst promoting connectedness, wellbeing, exercise and creativity. IWM North, Manchester – ‘Tell us What we Don’t Know’ £10,000. This pilot project will bring together Manchester’s Yemeni community and artist, Amerah Saleh, to design and deliver online creative workshops resulting in new digital artworks. Using arts-informed methods and creative tools the artworks will amplify the participants’ voices in conversations resonant to their identity, experience, and the human impact of war. Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery, Exeter – ‘Mindful Museum Audio Guide’ £7,209. A new partnership with Devon Recovery Learning Community to co-create a mindful audio resource to support the mental health and wellbeing of the local community as it recovers from the impact of Covid. Working with local people with lived experience of a mental health difficulty to co-create content for the guide, the project will also help RAMM better understand and respond to the needs of those experiencing mental health challenges.